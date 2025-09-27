Unstoppable India Edge Sri Lanka In Tense Super Over To Stay Unbeaten In Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav’s India continued their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup 2025, edging past Sri Lanka in a nail-biting Super Over finish in their Super Four clash at the Dubai International Stadium.

India and Sri Lanka were locked with the same score of 202 for five after 20 overs each, forcing the contest into a dramatic Super Over. Sri Lanka managed only two runs, which India chased down on the very first delivery to claim their sixth straight victory of the tournament and secure a place in the final.

India’s Innings

After being asked to bat first, India had a shaky start. Vice-captain Shubman Gill fell early, caught and bowled by Maheesh Theekshana for just 4 in the second over. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s lean form persisted as he was trapped LBW by Wanindu Hasaranga for 12 off 13.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Abhishek Sharma turned things around with a blistering knock, smashing the Sri Lankan bowlers to all parts of the ground. He powered India to a dominant powerplay score of 71 for one. The left-hander raced to a fifty in only 22 balls and scored 61 off 31 deliveries, including eight fours and two sixes, before Charith Asalanka dismissed him.

ALSO READ - From 183 vs Pak To Comeback Century: Top 5 Knocks Of Virat Kohli In Asia Cup History; Fans Still Miss Him

Sanju Samson, who had struggled in earlier games, regained rhythm and combined with Tilak Varma to consolidate India’s innings. The duo stitched a 66-run stand for the fourth wicket, guiding the team past 150 in just 15 overs. Samson scored 39 off 23 balls, laced with one four and three sixes, before falling.

Hardik Pandya failed to make an impact, departing for only 2. However, Tilak Varma held his ground, staying unbeaten on 49, while Axar Patel’s quickfire 21 not out, capped by a six off the final delivery, pushed India past the 200-run milestone. This was the first 200-plus total in the tournament.

Sri Lanka’s Chase

Sri Lanka, chasing 203, had a flying start despite losing Kusal Mendis early to Hardik Pandya in the opening over. Pathum Nissanka, alongside Kusal Perera, counter-attacked the Indian pacers with authority, adding 127 runs for the second wicket.

They matched the highest powerplay score of the tournament with 72 runs. Both batters reached half-centuries in just 25 balls, putting India under pressure. Perera eventually fell for 58 off 32, stumped while attempting a big shot against Varun Chakravarthy.

Nissanka’s Century and Turning Points

Captain Charith Asalanka could not contribute much, managing only 5 off 9 balls before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. Kamindu Mendis also exited cheaply for 3, falling to Arshdeep Singh.

Pathum Nissanka, however, stood tall and registered his maiden T20I hundred off just 53 deliveries, bringing up the milestone with a six off Arshdeep Singh. His superb 107 kept Sri Lanka in contention until the very end, but he was removed by Harshit Rana in the final over, leaving the scores tied.

The Super Over Drama

With the match ending in a tie, Sri Lanka batted first in the Super Over but could muster only two runs off it. India replied swiftly, sealing victory off the opening delivery, and continued their unbeaten streak in the competition.