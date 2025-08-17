UP T20 League 2025 FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Uttar Pradesh T20 League Matches Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

The UP T20 League 2025 is all set to return for another thrilling season of cricketing action. Running from August 17 to September 6, 2025, the tournament promises high-intensity matches and exciting rivalries. All games, including playoffs, will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Participating Teams and Captains

This year’s edition will feature six franchises, each bringing strong squads and star cricketers to the contest.

Meerut Mavericks (Defending Champions): With Rinku Singh and Swastik Chikara, they will look to retain their crown. Their captaincy choice for 2025 is still awaited.

Kanpur Superstars: Runners-up in 2024, they will be led by Sameer Rizvi with Mohsin Khan bolstering their lineup.

Noida Super Kings: Featuring Prashant Veer and Anivesh Choudhary, they are one of the strongest squads, though their captain is yet to be announced.

Gorakhpur Lions: With Dhruv Jurel at the helm, the Lions will look to shake up the standings.

Kashi Rudras: Winners of the inaugural season, they boast talents like Abhishek Goswami and Karan Sharma.

Lucknow Falcons: Commanded by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with Priyam Garg in the lineup, they will be one of the toughest sides to beat.

UP T20 League: Match Timings

The tournament will comprise 34 matches across the group stage and playoffs.

Evening matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

On double-header days, morning matches will kick off at 3:00 PM IST.

The opening clash on August 17, 2025, will start at 7:30 PM IST.

The toss for every match will be conducted 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Broadcast and Live Streaming in India

Cricket fans can follow the UP T20 2025 action both on television and online.

TV Broadcast: Matches will be shown live on the Sports18 network.

Online Streaming: All matches will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

This dual-platform coverage ensures fans can enjoy the tournament from home or on the move.

UP T20 2025 Live Streaming: Complete Details

