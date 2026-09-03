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UP T20 League 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar powers Lucknow Falcons to final with 47-run win over Meerut Mavericks

Defending a modest total of 145 in Qualifier 1, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's heroics secured a commanding 47-run victory for Lucknow Falcons over the Meerut Mavericks, marking a historic milestone as the franchise advanced to the final for the first time in four seasons.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 11:28 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 11:28 PM IST
UP T20 League 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar powers Lucknow Falcons to final with 47-run win over Meerut Mavericks
Image Credit: UP T20 League

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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UP T20 League 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar powers Lucknow Falcons to final with 47-run win over Meerut Mavericks
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