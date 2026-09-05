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UP T20 League 2026 Final: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Lucknow Falcons face Rinku Singh’s Meerut Mavericks

The Lucknow Falcons will face Rinku Singh’s Meerut Mavericks in the UP T20 League 2026 final on September 6. Lucknow are chasing their maiden title, while four-time finalists Meerut eye their second championship.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 07:28 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 07:28 PM IST
UP T20 League 2026 Final: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Lucknow Falcons face Rinku Singh’s Meerut Mavericks
Image Credit: UP T20 League

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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