/UP T20 League 2026 Final: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Lucknow Falcons face Rinku Singh’s Meerut Mavericks

The fourth edition of the UP T20 League will reach its conclusion on Sunday, September 6, with the Lucknow Falcons taking on the Meerut Mavericks in the Grand Finale at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.
The title clash will see Lucknow Falcons captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar go up against Rinku Singh-led Meerut Mavericks in what promises to be a closely contested final. While Meerut have reached the final in all four editions of the tournament and are aiming for their second title, Lucknow will be appearing in their maiden final.
The Lucknow Falcons have entered the final in impressive fashion after recovering from a difficult start to the tournament. The side lost three of its opening four matches but responded strongly, going unbeaten in its next seven games.
Lucknow won five of their next six league matches, with one game ending in a washout, to finish second in the points table with 13 points. They then secured their place in the final by defeating Meerut Mavericks in Qualifier 1.
Captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar played a key role in that victory, producing an outstanding spell of 4/10. He has also been among Lucknow's leading performers throughout the campaign, taking 13 wickets while maintaining an economy rate of under six.
With the bat, Ajeet Verma and Mohammad Saif have provided consistency, scoring 263 and 233 runs respectively. All-rounder Vipraj Nigam has also contributed with both bat and ball, striking at close to 160 and picking up 11 wickets.
Pace bowler Abhinandan Singh has been another major contributor for Lucknow, with 21 wickets to his name and currently occupying second place in the Purple Cap standings.
The Meerut Mavericks have once again made their mark in the UP T20 League by reaching the final for the fourth consecutive season. The team began its campaign strongly, winning seven matches in a row before finishing at the top of the points table with 15 points.
Their momentum dipped towards the latter stages, with a washout, two successive league defeats and a loss against Lucknow in Qualifier 1. However, the Mavericks bounced back when it mattered most, defeating the Noida Kings by six wickets in Qualifier 2 to secure their place in the final.
Meerut's batting has been led by opener Swastik Chikara, who has accumulated 308 runs at a strike rate of 166.49. Captain Rinku Singh has scored 240 runs and has provided a powerful finishing option, striking at 171.
Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari has spearheaded the bowling attack and currently leads the tournament's wicket-taking charts with 23 dismissals. He has maintained an economy rate of 6.79.
Yash Garg has also made important contributions during the campaign. He produced a strong performance in Qualifier 2, claiming three wickets and scoring an unbeaten half-century to help Meerut book their place in the title clash.
The final brings together two teams that have taken contrasting routes to the title clash. Lucknow have reached their first-ever UP T20 League final after an impressive turnaround, while Meerut will be playing their fourth consecutive final and looking to add another championship to their record.
With Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading Lucknow and Rinku Singh captaining Meerut, both sides will now look to produce their best performance when the UP T20 League 2026 title is decided on Sunday.
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