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UP T20 League 2026: Karn Sharma plays his last competitive game as Meerut Mavericks secure 7th consecutive win

Karn Sharma was presented with a special memento by Governing Council Chairman Dr. Sanjay Kapoor for his immense contributions to the sport and was given a guard of honour by the players as he took the field for the last time in his professional cricket career. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 10:53 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 10:53 PM IST
UP T20 League 2026: Karn Sharma plays his last competitive game as Meerut Mavericks secure 7th consecutive win
Image Credit: UPT20 League

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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