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UP T20 League 2026: Noida Kings beat Kanpur superstars by 3 wickets after dramatic 78-run comeback

Noida Kings pulled off a remarkable three-wicket win over Kanpur Superstars in the UP T20 League after recovering from 57/7 in a chase of 135. Kartik Siddhu and Bobby Yadav stitched an unbeaten 78-run stand to seal the victory with two balls to spare.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 11:28 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 11:28 PM IST
UP T20 League 2026: Noida Kings beat Kanpur superstars by 3 wickets after dramatic 78-run comeback
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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UP T20 League 2026: Noida Kings beat Kanpur superstars by 3 wickets after dramatic 78-run comeback
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