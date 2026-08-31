Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /UP T20 League 2026: Playoffs and final shifted from Kanpur to Lucknow due to heavy rain

UP T20 League 2026: Playoffs and final shifted from Kanpur to Lucknow due to heavy rain

The UP T20 League has shifted its playoff matches and final from Kanpur to Lucknow due to continuous heavy rainfall. The fixtures will now be held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on September 3, 4 and 6, with the original schedule retained.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 07:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 07:38 PM IST
UP T20 League 2026: Playoffs and final shifted from Kanpur to Lucknow due to heavy rain
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
UP T20 League 2026: Playoffs and final shifted from Kanpur to Lucknow due to heavy rain
2
3
4
5