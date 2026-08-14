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  • /UP T20 League: CM Yogi Adityanath, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla inaugurate season 4 after star-studded opening ceremony

UP T20 League: CM Yogi Adityanath, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla inaugurate season 4 after star-studded opening ceremony

The UP T20 League features 34 matches across Lucknow and Kanpur. The first phase will be played at Ekana Stadium until August 26, before the action moves to Green Park Stadium in Kanpur for the remaining fixtures, playoffs and the final on September 6.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 11:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
UP T20 League: CM Yogi Adityanath, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla inaugurate season 4 after star-studded opening ceremony
Image Credit: UP T20 League

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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UP T20 League: CM Yogi Adityanath, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla inaugurate season 4 after star-studded opening ceremony
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