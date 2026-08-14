/UP T20 League: CM Yogi Adityanath, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla inaugurate season 4 after star-studded opening ceremony

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla inaugurated the fourth edition of the UP T20 League at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, a day ahead of India's 80th Independence Day.
The opening ceremony was attended by former India cricketer Suresh Raina, India batter Abhishek Sharma, UP Sports Minister Girish Chandra Yadav, UP T20 League Chairman Dr Sanjay Kapoor and MLC Mahendra Singh, among other dignitaries.
Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh's large population provides a vast pool of sporting talent and highlighted the league's role in giving young cricketers a platform to showcase their abilities.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remarked that a fit youth will shape the future of a Fit India. The UP T20 League is proving to be a magnificent platform for our youngsters to showcase their capabilities. When BCCI officials met me some time ago, I told them that a single team would not suffice for a state with a population of 25 crore. Today, our six formidable franchises seamlessly connect Uttar Pradesh from east to west and north to south," Adityanath said.
The Chief Minister also underlined the significance of staging the tournament's opening ceremony on the eve of Independence Day. The season began with a clash between defending champions Kashi Rudras and former champions Meerut Mavericks.
UP T20 League chairman Dr Sanjay Kapoor thanked UP CM and BCCI VP for their continued support, describing the competition as a celebration of Uttar Pradesh and an important step towards developing cricket in the state.
The BCCI president said the fourth season would provide opportunities to more than 250 young players, while also creating roles for former cricketers in administrative and technical capacities.
"Through this league, more than 250 young players are getting the opportunity to showcase their talent on a prominent platform. Additionally, several former cricketers have found valuable avenues across various administrative and technical roles. Initiatives like this will produce future stars who will go on to represent franchises in the IPL and play for Team India," Shukla said.
The inaugural evening also featured a mix of music, patriotism and visual entertainment, with thousands of spectators turning up at Ekana Stadium.
Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas performed several of her popular tracks, energising the crowd with her stage performance and Punjabi anthems.
Later, celebrated singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan performed alongside his sons Siddharth and Shiv Mahadevan. The trio opened their performance with the 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' before delivering inspirational numbers including 'Zinda' from 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and the title track of 'Lakshya'.
A drone light show was another major attraction of the evening. The display featured the UP T20 League insignia, franchise logos, the championship trophy, a portrait of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Indian Tricolour, followed by a fireworks display.
The tournament features 34 matches across Lucknow and Kanpur. The first phase will be played at Ekana Stadium until August 26, before the action moves to Green Park Stadium in Kanpur for the remaining fixtures, playoffs and the final on September 6.
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