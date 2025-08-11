UP T20 League Drops RCB Star Yash Dayal Following Serious Rape Allegations

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal has been banned from participating in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League following serious allegations of rape. The development marks a significant setback for the 26-year-old left-arm fast bowler, who had been featuring prominently in India’s domestic cricket scene and recently completed a successful stint in the 2025 Indian Premier League.

Professional Consequences: UPCA Steps In

As a result of these unfolding cases, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has banned him from participating in the UP T20 League, where he had been signed by the Gorakhpur Lions for Rs 7 lakh. This marks a notable setback in his cricketing career as the legal issues begin impacting his professional opportunities.

Two FIRs Bring Legal Scrutiny

The first FIR was filed in Ghaziabad, where a woman accused Dayal of misleading her with promises of marriage during a five-year relationship, alleging emotional, mental, and physical exploitation. According to her complaint, Dayal introduced her to his family and raised hopes of marriage, only to renege on those promises A second FIR was lodged in Jaipur, accusing him of the rape of a minor, allegedly occurring in a Sitapura hotel in 2023, a case registered under the stringent POCSO Act

Public Statements Awaits

Dayal, who made headlines in IPL 2023 for his match-winning performances and resilience after a tough season in 2022, has yet to issue a detailed public statement addressing the allegations. Sources close to the player suggest that he is cooperating with authorities and maintains his innocence.

The incident has drawn strong reactions from cricket fans and officials, with many calling for a fair and transparent investigation. It also raises fresh concerns about player conduct and the broader responsibility of sporting bodies to ensure professional accountability.

For now, Dayal’s cricketing future hangs in the balance, with his immediate focus shifting from the pitch to defending himself against the charges. The UP T20 League will proceed without his participation, and his potential return to competitive cricket will depend heavily on the legal outcome.