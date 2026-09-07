/UP T20 League Final: Divyansh Joshi stars with stunning ton as Rinku Singh’s Meerut Mavericks beat Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Lucknow Falcons

Meerut Mavericks clinched the UP T20 League 2026 title in commanding fashion, defeating Lucknow Falcons by 94 runs in the Grand Finale at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Led by Rinku Singh, the Mavericks produced a dominant all-round performance to lift the Season 4 trophy, while Divyansh Joshi's sensational century and Zeeshan Ansari's four-wicket tournament haul powered them to a comprehensive victory.
The Mavericks, who featured in their fourth consecutive final across all four seasons of the league, capped their campaign with another impressive performance. Lucknow Falcons, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, were appearing in their first final but struggled to match Meerut's intensity throughout the contest.
After winning the toss, Meerut Mavericks captain Rinku Singh opted to bat first. The decision paid off as openers Swastik Chikara and Divyansh Joshi put together a brisk 53-run opening partnership. After Chikara's dismissal, Joshi took complete control of the innings. The batter launched an aggressive counter-attack and kept the Lucknow bowling attack under constant pressure.
Joshi smashed a breathtaking 105 off just 40 deliveries, hitting 12 boundaries and seven sixes. His century proved to be the defining innings of the final and provided Meerut with the platform to post a formidable total.
With Joshi leading the charge, the Mavericks finished their 20 overs at 203/7, setting Lucknow Falcons a target of 204.
Chasing 204 in their maiden final, Lucknow Falcons needed a strong start but were unable to build sustained momentum against the Meerut bowling attack. The Mavericks kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and prevented the Falcons from establishing any meaningful partnerships.
Ajeet Verma offered some resistance with a fighting 39 off 24 balls, but his innings came to an end after a run-out. With wickets continuing to fall, Lucknow's chase quickly slipped away.
Vishal Chaudhary was the standout bowler for Meerut, finishing with an excellent 4/24 to dismantle the Falcons' middle and lower order. Lucknow were eventually bowled out for 109 in 16 overs, handing Meerut Mavericks a convincing 94-run victory.
Meerut's title triumph was further highlighted by Zeeshan Ansari's impressive tournament. The spinner picked up two wickets in the final, taking his overall tally for the season to 25 wickets. His outstanding campaign earned him the Purple Cap as the leading wicket-taker of the UP T20 League 2026.
For his match-winning century, Divyansh Joshi was adjudged the Player of the Match. His 105-run knock not only powered Meerut to 203/7 but also proved decisive in a final where the Mavericks controlled the game with both bat and ball.
The season's leading run-scorer was Kashi Rudras skipper Karan Sharma, who finished the tournament with 361 runs. Sharma was awarded the Orange Cap, while Zeeshan Ansari took home the Purple Cap after finishing with 25 wickets. With a 94-run victory in the final, Meerut Mavericks completed a dominant campaign and were crowned UP T20 League Season 4 champions.
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