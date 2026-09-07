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  • /UP T20 League Final: Divyansh Joshi stars with stunning ton as Rinku Singh’s Meerut Mavericks beat Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Lucknow Falcons

UP T20 League Final: Divyansh Joshi stars with stunning ton as Rinku Singh’s Meerut Mavericks beat Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Lucknow Falcons

Meerut Mavericks produced a dominant all-round display to defeat Lucknow Falcons by 94 runs and clinch the UP T20 League 2026 title. Divyansh Joshi’s sensational 105 off 40 balls and Vishal Chaudhary’s 4/24 were the key performances in the final.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 08:31 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 08:31 AM IST
UP T20 League Final: Divyansh Joshi stars with stunning ton as Rinku Singh’s Meerut Mavericks beat Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Lucknow Falcons
Image Credit: UP T20 League

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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UP T20 League Final: Divyansh Joshi stars with stunning ton as Rinku Singh’s Meerut Mavericks beat Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Lucknow Falcons
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