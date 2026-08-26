/UP T20 league: Vintage Bhuvi is back! Masterclass spells disaster for defending champs

"Overall, it was a good wicket, but there was a little bit of swing. The basic plan was to keep the ball in the right areas and try to challenge the batters with that swing," he explained. "Luckily, it worked. Generally, you don't get too much movement, maybe for two or three balls, and I got a wicket off a flick as well. It was a good day for me, but overall, it was a great bowling performance from the entire team. To bowl an opposition out for around 125 runs is a fantastic effort."