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UP T20 league: Vintage Bhuvi is back! Masterclass spells disaster for defending champs

Lucknow Falcons skipper and renowned India international Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered a vintage new-ball masterclass to lead his team to a comprehensive six-wicket victory over the defending champions, Kashi Rudras.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 09:38 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 09:38 AM IST
UP T20 league: Vintage Bhuvi is back! Masterclass spells disaster for defending champs
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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UP T20 league: Vintage Bhuvi is back! Masterclass spells disaster for defending champs
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