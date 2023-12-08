UP Warriorz (UPW) Full Players List in WIPL Team Auction 2024: Base Price, Age, Country, Records & Statistics

As the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 approaches, UP Warriorz are gearing up for the player auction with a well-retained core and a determined spirit. Having released only four players from their squad, the Alyssa Healy-led team is set to make strategic moves in the auction, scheduled for Saturday, December 09, in Mumbai. UP Warriorz displayed a commendable performance in the previous season, narrowly missing a spot in the final. The team finished fourth with a balanced record of four wins and four losses in eight matches. Despite the setback in the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians, the Warriorz showcased their potential and resilience.

Keeping their foundation strong, UP Warriorz retained 13 key players, including captain Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, and Grace Harris. The team bid farewell to Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail, Shivali Shinde, and Simran Shaikh, allowing room for strategic acquisitions in the upcoming auction. Tahlia McGrath and Sophie Ecclestone emerged as standout performers in WPL 2023, being the highest run-scorer and wicket-taker for the Warriorz, respectively. McGrath's 302 runs and Ecclestone's 16 wickets played pivotal roles in the team's campaign, securing their retention for WPL 2024.

While the Warriorz have a well-rounded squad, concerns linger around bowling and middle-order batting. The team heads into the auction with a specific focus on addressing these areas to build a more formidable unit.

Remaining Purse

UP Warriorz possess a healthy purse of Rs 4 crore for the WPL 2024 auction.

Slots to Fill

With six slots, including one overseas, UP Warriorz look to strategically complete their squad in the upcoming auction. Stay tuned for live updates and analysis as the auction unfolds, shaping the future of UP Warriorz in WPL 2024.

UP Warriorz Updated Squad

Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath

