UP Warriorz Make Big Move, Appoint Seven-Time World Cup Winner As Captain Ahead Of WPL 2026; Check Her Captaincy Records, Runs And More

Meg Lanning, the former Australian captain, has been appointed as the skipper of the UP Warriorz ahead of the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. The appointment comes just days before the season opener of WPL 2026, which is scheduled to begin on January 9.

Lanning, who was signed by the UP Warriorz for Rs 1.9 crore at the 2026 WPL Auction, brings with her an unparalleled leadership pedigree and championship-winning experience.

At UP Warriorz, Lanning will take over the captaincy reins from India’s off-spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who led the franchise in the 2025 season in the absence of previous regular captain and Meg’s former Australia team-mate, wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"It is a real honour to be named captain of the UP Warriorz. As the WPL enters its fourth season, it’s been incredible to see how the league has evolved, the quality of cricket, the competitiveness and the emergence of exciting new talent continue to raise the standard each year," said Meg in a franchise statement on Sunday.

"This is a talented group with a strong mix of international experience and Indian players, and I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead. We’ll work hard together and give ourselves every opportunity to lift the trophy," she added.



ALSO READ: Bangladesh Refuse To Travel India For T20 World Cup 2026, Revoke Mustafizur Rahman's IPL NOC After His Exit From KKR

Meg Lanning's WPL Record, Captaincy Legacy For Australia

A member of seven World Cup-winning campaigns for Australia, Meg Lanning has lifted two ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups and five ICC Women’s T20 World Cup titles, establishing herself as one of the most successful captains.

In WPL, Meg led her previous team Delhi Capitals (DC) to the final in all three seasons, but finished as runners-up in 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively. Meg, though, won the Orange Cap in 2023 WPL while sharing a formidable partnership with India opener Shafali Verma at the top.

Lanning, one of the most consistent performers in WPL history, has amassed 952 runs in 27 matches, showcasing her impact at the top of the order across seasons. Her ability to deliver under pressure, set the tone in powerplays, and anchor key chases has made her a standout player in the tournament.

"Meg brings a rare combination of experience, clarity, and calmness that sets her apart as a leader. Her understanding of the game, ability to manage high-pressure moments, and connect with players makes her the ideal captain for this group. We’re confident she will play a key role in shaping the team’s approach this season," said Abhishek Nayar, Head Coach, UP Warriorz.

UPW, who are yet to win the WPL, will open their 2026 campaign against Gujarat Giants (GG) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 10.