UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UPW vs MI Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 Live Streaming: UP Warrorz (UPW) will be locking horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 16th clash of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 edition on Thursday, March 7 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Both teams will be looking to seal their spots in the playoffs of the WPL 2025. Mumbai Indians will play this game after sustaining a heavy loss of nine wickets to the Delhi Capitals while the UP-based team holds four points after a crushing defeat to Gujarat Giants.

Both teams have faced each other in a total of six matches as of now, where Mumbai Indians have won four matches, while UPW has secured two victories.

UPW vs MI Women's Premier League 2025 Live Streaming Details

When will the UPW vs MI Women's Premier League 2025 match be played?

The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match will be played on March 6 (Thursday).

Where will the UPW vs MI Women's Premier League 2025 match be held?

The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match will be held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the UPW vs MI Women's Premier League 2025 match start?

The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Timing). The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the UPW vs MI Women's Premier League 2025 match in India?

The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the UPW vs MI Women's Premier League 2025 match in India?

The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

UPW vs MI Women's Premier League 2025 Full Squads

UP Warriorz: Uma Chetry (wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud, Chamari Athapaththu, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Arushi Goel, Chinelle Henry, Poonam Khemnar.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Mathews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Natalie Sciver, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, G Kamalini, Yastika Bhatia, Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail.