NewsCricketUpdated ICC ODI team rankings after Englands series win over Sri Lanka, Team India still at top
ICC RANKINGS

Updated ICC ODI team rankings after England's series win over Sri Lanka, Team India still at top

England’s Sri Lanka series win widens their World Cup qualification buffer despite no ranking jump.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 11:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Updated ICC men’s ODI team rankings after England’s 2-1 win in Sri Lanka. See where India, England, and Sri Lanka stand now.
  • England’s rare away-series win impacts ICC ODI rankings and World Cup qualification race. Full updated table inside.
  • ICC ODI rankings explained after England vs Sri Lanka. India stay No. 1 as mid-table battle intensifies.
Updated ICC ODI team rankings after England's series win over Sri Lanka, Team India still at top England’s Colombo win steadies their ICC ODI ranking as India stay No. 1 and Sri Lanka slide into a tight mid-table race. Photo Credit – X

England’s 2-1 ODI series win in Sri Lanka has not changed the very top of the ICC men’s ODI team rankings, but it has quietly tightened the race for World Cup qualification and mid-table supremacy. India remain No. 1, while England’s away-series success has widened their cushion over West Indies, a key development with the 2027 World Cup cut-off approaching. The rankings are not cosmetic. They determine automatic qualification pathways, scheduling leverage, and competitive momentum heading into a packed ODI calendar. England’s rare away-series win since 2023 stabilises their position, while Sri Lanka’s slip keeps the middle order of the table congested and volatile.

Also Read: Pakistan faces $38,000,000 loss if PCB boycotts India match at T20 World Cup 2026

Updated ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings (After ENG vs SL, Jan 27, 2026)

  • India – 119 rating points
  • New Zealand – 114
  • Australia – 109
  • Pakistan – 105
  • South Africa – 98
  • Sri Lanka – 98
  • Afghanistan – 95
  • England – 88
  • West Indies – 77
  • Bangladesh – 76

India’s lead remains authoritative, built on sustained bilateral dominance. New Zealand and Australia continue to trade blows beneath them, while Pakistan’s consistency keeps them firmly inside the top four.

England’s gain without a jump

Despite the series win, England stay eighth. That is not a failure of arithmetic but a reflection of the ICC rating system’s emphasis on long-term performance. What England do gain is separation. The gap to West Indies now stands at 11 points, a meaningful buffer that should help secure automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup if maintained until the rankings cut-off next March.

From an editorial lens, this is England’s most valuable ODI outcome in over two years. Away wins carry disproportionate weight for confidence, selection clarity, and tactical buy-in, especially after mixed white-ball returns since 2023.

Sri Lanka’s slide and why it hurts more

Sri Lanka drop a place to joint-fifth on 98 points, level with South Africa. The concern is not the number but the direction. Back-to-back defeats at home expose a thin margin for error, especially with Afghanistan closing fast on 95.

Home losses historically hurt Asian sides more in the ratings cycle, and Sri Lanka’s failure to convert strong starts in Colombo compounds that damage. With more away tours ahead, the pressure on bilateral series becomes immediate rather than theoretical.

