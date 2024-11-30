Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen took 11 wickets across the two innings as South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 233 runs in the first Test of two match-series in Durban. With this win, the Proteas improved their point percentage to 59.26 and pipped Australia to get second spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka slipped from third to the fifth spot in the World Test Championship Standings after the crushing defeat in Durban. They currently have a PCT of 50 from 10 matches.

After South Africa's comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka, India and Australia's road to the WTC Final have become even more challenging and they need to get favorable results in the remaining four Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Road Ahead For India and Australia In Current WTC Cycle:

India - 61.11 PCT

Remaining matches: Australia (away, four Tests)

After a humiliating 3-0 series whitewash at home in October against New Zealand which pushed them down a spot in the WTC table, India bounced back in the race for WTC Final with a comprehensive win over Australia in the first Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

India's impressive 295 run victory in Perth rekindled their hopes for a third straight appearance in the WTC Final.

Having started their five-Test tour Down Under on a winning note, India need to win three of their remaining four matches to ensure qualification for the WTC Final.

Australia - 57.69 PCT

Remaining matches: India (home, four Tests), Sri Lanka (away, two Tests)

The reigning World Test Championship winners Australia are currently at the third spot in the World Test Championship points table. The Pat Cummins-led side has the best chance to qualify for next year's final, with six Tests still left in their current WTC cycle.

Australia need to win a minimum of four of their remaining six Tests if they are to stand a chance to defend the title they won in 2023.

While Australia are 1-0 down in the home Border-Gavaskar series, they will also tour Sri Lanka next year for two more Test matches, meaning they could theoretically draw 2-2 with India and stay in contention for a place in the final.

Updated WTC Standings

India (PCT 61.11)

South Africa (PCT 59.26)

Australia (PCT 57.69)

New Zealand (PCT 54.55)

Sri Lanka (PCT 50.00)

England (PCT 40.79)

Pakistan (PCT 33.33)

West Indies (PCT 26.67)

Bangladesh (PCT 25.00)