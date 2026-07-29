/Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table after West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test

Pakistan's struggles on foreign soil deepened after suffering a ninety run defeat against the West Indies in the opening Test match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Wednesday. The loss marks Pakistan's eighth consecutive defeat in away Test matches, leaving the team languishing at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship points table for the 2025 to 2027 cycle. Following this latest setback, Pakistan remains ninth in the nine team standings. Having featured in five Tests during the current cycle, Pakistan has managed just one victory alongside four defeats, accumulating a total of four points with a points percentage of 6.66 percent.
Despite securing a memorable home victory, the West Indies remain in eighth position. Across 11 matches in the cycle, the Caribbean side has recorded two wins, seven losses, and two draws, earning 30 points with a points percentage of 22.73 percent.
Australia continues to lead the overall World Test Championship standings, having won seven of their eight matches while losing once to gather 84 points and a tournament leading points percentage of 87.50 percent. Reigning champions South Africa hold second place, having claimed three wins from four outings to secure 36 points and a points percentage of 75.00 percent.
Updated World Test Championship 2025 to 2027 Standings
1. Australia: 8 Matches, 7 Won, 1 Lost, 0 Drawn, 84 Points, 87.50 Win Percentage
2. South Africa: 4 Matches, 3 Won, 1 Lost, 0 Drawn, 36 Points, 75.00 Win Percentage
3. New Zealand: 6 Matches, 4 Won, 1 Lost, 1 Drawn, 52 Points, 72.22 Win Percentage
4. Bangladesh: 4 Matches, 2 Won, 1 Lost, 1 Drawn, 28 Points, 58.33 Win Percentage
5. India: 9 Matches, 4 Won, 4 Lost, 1 Drawn, 52 Points, 48.15 Win Percentage
6. Sri Lanka: 4 Matches, 1 Won, 1 Lost, 2 Drawn, 20 Points, 41.67 Win Percentage
7. England: 13 Matches, 4 Won, 8 Lost, 1 Drawn, 38 Points, 24.36 Win Percentage
8. West Indies: 11 Matches, 2 Won, 7 Lost, 2 Drawn, 30 Points, 22.73 Win Percentage
9. Pakistan: 5 Matches, 1 Won, 4 Lost, 0 Drawn, 4 Points, 6.66 Win Percentage
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