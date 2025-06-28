Australia crushed the West Indies by 159 runs to kick off their 2025–27 World Test Championship campaign. The 2023 WTC Champions started their campaign on a high in a intense battle. Both teams debuted new-look lineups: Australia were without Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne for the first time since 2018, while the West Indies made eight changes from their Pakistan Test XI in Multan. West Indies pacers were on fire dismissing Australia batters cheaply but Australia's Trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins showed their class and experience helping the Kangaroos win the game. Australia now sit at the top of the standings, level on points percentage with England. This WTC cycle kicked off with Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh followed by India vs England and Australia against West Indies.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh game ended up in a draw while England defeated India at Headingley, Leeds.

Match Summary:

Electing to bat first, Australia were dismissed for 180 on Day 1, with Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph sharing nine wickets. Travis Head top-scored with 59. The West Indies closed Day 1 at 57/4, but Day 2 saw them bowled out for 190 amid controversies over umpiring decisions by Adrian Holdstock.

In reply, Australia reached 92/4 by stumps, before Head and Beau Webster consolidated, and Alex Carey accelerated post-lunch. They set a target of 301. Australia’s bowlers then dismissed the West Indies for 141 in just 33.4 overs, with Josh Hazlewood claiming 5 for 43.

1st Test – West Indies vs Australia

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

West Indies first innings: 190 all out (63.2 overs, RR 3.00)

Australia first innings: 180 all out (56.5 overs, RR 3.17)

West Indies second innings: 141 all out (33.4 overs, RR 4.19)

Australia second innings: 310 all out (81.5 overs, RR 3.79)

Result: Australia won by 159 runs

Player of the Match: Travis Head

Top batter: Travis Head – 59 runs off 78 balls

Top bowler: Shamar Joseph – 4 for 46 in 16 overs



Updated WTC 2025–27 Standings (by Points Percentage):

1. Australia: Played 1, won 1, lost 0, drawn 0, 12 points, PCT 100%

2. England: Played 1, won 1, lost 0, drawn 0, 12 points, PCT 100%

3. Sri Lanka: Played 1, won 0, lost 0, drawn 1, 4 points, PCT 33.33%

4. Bangladesh: Played 1, won 0, lost 0, drawn 1, 4 points, PCT 33.33%

5. South Africa: Played 0, 0 points, PCT 0

6. New Zealand: Played 0, 0 points, PCT 0

7. Pakistan: Played 0, 0 points, PCT 0

8. India: Played 1, lost 1, 0 points, PCT 0

9. West Indies: Played 1, lost 1, 0 points, PCT