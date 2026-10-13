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Updated WTC points table 2025-27 after Australia thrash South Africa by 214 runs in 1st Test in Durban

The result in the first Test in Durban has a significant effect on the WTC points table, with 2023 champions Australia further tightening their stranglehold on the top spot in the nine-team table. Defending WTC winners South Africa have fallen to third place after the defeat, as inaugural champions New Zealand move to second place.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 10:20 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
Updated WTC points table 2025-27 after Australia thrash South Africa by 214 runs in 1st Test in Durban
Image Credit: ICC

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Updated WTC points table 2025-27 after Australia thrash South Africa by 214 runs in 1st Test in Durban
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