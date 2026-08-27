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  • /Updated WTC Points Table 2025-27 after IND vs SL 2nd Test: Australia on top; India remain at 5th spot with 51.52 PCT after Colombo draw

Updated WTC Points Table 2025-27 after IND vs SL 2nd Test: Australia on top; India remain at 5th spot with 51.52 PCT after Colombo draw

A spirited second-innings fightback from Sri Lanka denied India a series sweep, dropping their points percentage (PCT) from 53.33% to 51.52% and leaving them in fifth place.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 06:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
Updated WTC Points Table 2025-27 after IND vs SL 2nd Test: Australia on top; India remain at 5th spot with 51.52 PCT after Colombo draw
Image Credit: IANS/ICC

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Updated WTC Points Table 2025-27 after IND vs SL 2nd Test: Australia on top; India remain at 5th spot with 51.52 PCT after Colombo draw
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