/Updated WTC Points Table 2025-27 after IND vs SL 2nd Test: Australia on top; India remain at 5th spot with 51.52 PCT after Colombo draw

India won the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka 1-0, but the draw in the second Test at the SSC Ground in Colombo on Thursday made their path to the 2027 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final tougher.
A spirited second-innings fightback from Sri Lanka denied India a series sweep, dropping their points percentage (PCT) from 53.33% to 51.52% and leaving them in fifth place.
Colombo Draw Dent India’s Campaign
Heading into the final day of the second Test in Colombo, India looked primed to claim maximum points after enforcing the follow-on on the back of a 213-run first-innings lead. However, Sri Lankan middle-order batter Sonal Dinusha produced a stubborn, match-saving masterclass.
Following up his first-innings 103, Dinusha remained unbeaten on 133 off 264 deliveries, steering the hosts to 429/9 before the match concluded in a draw.
Under the WTC points distribution system, a win awards 12 points (100% PCT), while a draw yields only 4 points (33.33% PCT). By missing out on the full 24 points from the two-Test tour (having won in Galle by 165 runs), India walked away with 16 points, causing a downward tick in their overall PCT.
Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table After IND vs SL 2nd Test
The Road Ahead For India
With table-toppers Australia (80.00%), defending champions South Africa (75.00%), and New Zealand (72.22%) maintaining high win rates, the threshold for qualifying in the top two remains high.
Having played 11 matches in the cycle, Shubman Gill-led India now has very little margin for error in their upcoming assignments.
To push their PCT past the 60% threshold typically needed to contest the Lord's final, they will need decisive series wins in their upcoming encounters, including demanding away fixtures against New Zealand and the high-stakes Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at home.
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