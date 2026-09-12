/Updated WTC points table 2025-27: England remain sixth after 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan

England now have 74 points from 16 matches, with seven wins, eight defeats and one draw. The team has also had 14 points deducted during the ongoing WTC cycle. Pakistan, meanwhile, remain at the bottom of the nine-team table. Their points percentage dropped to 14.81 after the latest defeat, with 16 points from nine matches. The WTC uses points percentage (PCT) to rank teams, with each Test win worth 12 points, a draw worth four and a tie worth six.