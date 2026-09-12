Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Updated WTC points table 2025-27: England remain sixth after 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan

Updated WTC points table 2025-27: England remain sixth after 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan

England’s 3-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan improved their WTC 2025-27 points percentage, but they remained sixth in the standings. Pakistan’s difficult campaign continued as their PCT fell to 14.81, leaving them at the bottom of the nine-team table.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 06:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 06:29 PM IST
Updated WTC points table 2025-27: England remain sixth after 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan
Image Credit: X/ ICC

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
BRICS backs WTO reforms and Global South, hits out at unilateral tariffs, sanctions
2
3
4
5