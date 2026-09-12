/Updated WTC points table 2025-27: England remain sixth after 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan

England completed a dominant 3-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan with an eight-wicket victory in the third Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Saturday. The result improved England’s position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points percentage, although Joe Root’s side remained sixth in the standings.
England entered the final Test with a 2-0 lead after convincing victories at Headingley and Lord’s. They completed the clean sweep after chasing down a target of 130 runs in the fourth innings at Edgbaston.
The hosts suffered an early scare when Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay were dismissed in the opening over. However, Joe Root and Jordan Cox steadied the chase and took England across the line. Root remained unbeaten on 62, while Cox finished on 59 not out as England reached the target in the 25th over.
Despite winning all three Tests against Pakistan, England remained sixth in the WTC 2025-27 standings. Their points percentage improved to 38.54, according to the updated standings provided after the Edgbaston result.
England now have 74 points from 16 matches, with seven wins, eight defeats and one draw. The team has also had 14 points deducted during the ongoing WTC cycle. Pakistan, meanwhile, remain at the bottom of the nine-team table. Their points percentage dropped to 14.81 after the latest defeat, with 16 points from nine matches. The WTC uses points percentage (PCT) to rank teams, with each Test win worth 12 points, a draw worth four and a tie worth six.
Pakistan's latest defeat adds to a difficult WTC campaign. The visitors had already suffered heavy losses in the first two Tests, going down by an innings and 103 runs at Headingley before losing the Lord's Test by 194 runs. The Edgbaston defeat completed their first 3-0 Test series whitewash against England.
Pakistan did produce a late fightback in the third Test. Debutant fast bowler Razaullah Khan smashed 81 runs off 63 balls, including nine sixes, and combined with Mohammad Abbas for a 121-run ninth-wicket partnership. Their resistance helped Pakistan set England a target of 130, but Root and Cox ensured there was no final-day upset.
England's WTC campaign will continue with their remaining fixtures later in the cycle. The 3-0 victory over Pakistan has given Root's side a much-needed boost after a difficult run of results earlier in the championship. For Pakistan, the latest series leaves them at the bottom of the WTC standings and in need of a significant turnaround in their remaining matches
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