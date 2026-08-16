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Updated WTC Points Table 2025-27: How Bangladesh's Historic win impacts India and Australia's final hopes

Discover how Bangladesh secured a historic 9-wicket Test win over Australia in Darwin, updating the ICC World Test Championship standings and shaking up the race affecting India.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 02:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
Updated WTC Points Table 2025-27: How Bangladesh's Historic win impacts India and Australia's final hopes
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Updated WTC Points Table 2025-27: How Bangladesh's Historic win impacts India and Australia's final hopes
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