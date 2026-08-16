Bangladesh secured a historic triumph in Test cricket on Sunday, August 16, after producing a dominant nine-wicket victory over Australia at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. This memorable result delivered the visiting side's maiden red-ball win on Australian soil, alongside marking only their second-ever Test victory against the Aussies.
The tourists exerted complete control right from the outset by establishing a massive first-innings lead of 228 runs. Australia mustered 284 in their second essay, setting a modest target of just 57 runs for the visitors. Bangladesh chased down the objective smoothly in 14.2 overs with nine wickets intact.
Significant Boost for Bangladesh in the World Test Championship
This landmark triumph in Darwin heavily bolstered Bangladesh's standing within the ongoing World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. The nine-wicket success against the Pat Cummins-led squad pushed their overall tally to 40 points, elevating their points percentage from 58.33 to 66.67. Despite the statistical jump, their position in the standings remained static as they held firmly onto fourth place.
Bangladesh arrived at the Darwin Test following an impressive run against Pakistan, where they secured two consecutive Test victories. Meanwhile, Australia maintained their position at the summit of the WTC 2025-27 standings despite the shock reversal. However, their points percentage suffered a notable drop from 87.50 to 77.78. The 2023 WTC champions have now recorded two losses across nine fixtures in the current cycle.
1. Australia — Matches: 9 | Wins: 7 | Defeats: 2 | Draws: 0 | Penalty: 0 | Points: 84 | PCT: 77.78%
2. South Africa — Matches: 4 | Wins: 3 | Defeats: 1 | Draws: 0 | Penalty: 0 | Points: 36 | PCT: 75.00%
3. New Zealand — Matches: 6 | Wins: 4 | Defeats: 1 | Draws: 1 | Penalty: 0 | Points: 52 | PCT: 72.22%
4. Bangladesh — Matches: 5 | Wins: 3 | Defeats: 1 | Draws: 1 | Penalty: 0 | Points: 40 | PCT: 66.67%
5. India — Matches: 9 | Wins: 4 | Defeats: 4 | Draws: 1 | Penalty: 0 | Points: 52 | PCT: 48.15%
6. Sri Lanka — Matches: 4 | Wins: 1 | Defeats: 2 | Draws: 1 | Penalty: 0 | Points: 20 | PCT: 41.67%
7. England — Matches: 13 | Wins: 4 | Defeats: 8 | Draws: 1 | Penalty: 14 | Points: 38 | PCT: 24.36%
8. Pakistan — Matches: 6 | Wins: 2 | Defeats: 4 | Draws: 0 | Penalty: 8 | Points: 16 | PCT: 22.22%
9. West Indies — Matches: 12 | Wins: 2 | Defeats: 8 | Draws: 2 | Penalty: 0 | Points: 30 | PCT: 20.83%
Implications for India and Sri Lanka in the WTC Standings
India currently occupy the fifth spot on the WTC 2025-27 points table with a points percentage of 48.15. Even if Shubman Gill's squad triumphs over Sri Lanka in the opening Test of their two-match series, India will retain fifth place while improving their PCT from 48.15 to 53.33.
Conversely, Sri Lanka have the opportunity to leapfrog India by winning the ongoing series opener in Galle. A victory would elevate their points percentage to 53.33 and lift them into fifth place, dropping India to sixth with a PCT of 43.33.
A drawn contest would alter the percentages differently, reducing Sri Lanka's PCT to 40.00 while dropping India's to 46.66, though both teams would retain their exact positions in the table.
Wider Context on WTC Qualification and Future Fixtures
Despite the stunning upset, the top of the table remains undisturbed as Australia sit at the number one spot with their second loss of the cycle. Bangladesh sit fourth after collecting their third win in five matches, raising their PCT to 66.67 percent. India remain fifth at 48.15 percent during their away assignment in Sri Lanka.
The shock result introduces major consequences for India's aspirations of reaching the WTC final after missing out in the previous cycle. Bangladesh will draw immense confidence from the outcome, building on their previous 2-0 sweep against Pakistan at home. Tougher assignments lie ahead against Australia and South Africa, but the Darwin success provides vital momentum, alongside four remaining home Tests against the West Indies and England that could strengthen their campaign if swept.
For Australia, the setback serves as a stern warning ahead of a rigorous schedule. They face 13 remaining Tests, the most of any team in the cycle, including a five-Test tour of India early next year. Having won only two of their past 12 Tests in India, that upcoming series threatens their qualification ambitions.
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