/UPL 2026 Schedule Announced: Haridwar Elmas to face Nainital Tigers in Men’s opener, Women’s fixtures revealed - Check full details

The third edition of the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) will begin on September 21, with the women's competition opening the tournament before the men's fixtures get underway a day later.
The UPL 2026 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Dehradun, and will run until October 1.
The women’s competition will kick off on September 21 with a double-header. Pithoragarh Hurricanes will face Dehradun Warriors in the opening match at 11:00 AM, while Bageshwar Aerial will take on Mussoorie Queens at 3:00 PM.
The women’s tournament will feature four teams: Mussoorie Queens, Bageshwar Aerial, Pithoragarh Hurricanes and Dehradun Warriors. The teams will be led by icon players Nandini Kashyap, Prema Rawat, Raghavi Bisht and Sweta Verma, respectively. The women’s final is scheduled for September 24.
The men’s competition will begin on September 22, with Haridwar Elmas taking on Nainital Tigers at 7:30 PM. The seven-team men’s competition will also feature Pithoragarh Hurricanes, USN Indians, Rishikesh River Kings, Tehri Titans and Dehradun Warriors.
The second men’s fixture will see Pithoragarh Hurricanes face Tehri Titans on September 23. Mayank Mishra will represent Pithoragarh Hurricanes as their icon player, while Tejasvi Jaiswal will headline the Tehri Titans squad. The subsequent days will feature double-header fixtures as the teams compete for a place in the knockout stage.
The league phase will be followed by the knockout matches, with the Eliminator scheduled for September 30. The UPL 2026 final will be played on October 1, bringing the third edition of the tournament to a close.
The squads for the men’s competition were assembled following the Players’ Draft held on September 16. The teams comprise established players, icon players, Under-23 and Under-19 cricketers, as well as uncapped talent.
UPL Chairperson Sunil Joshi said the schedule announcement marks an important stage ahead of the third edition of the league. "The announcement of the UPL 2026 schedule marks an exciting stage as we get ready for the third edition of the league. With the women’s competition opening the tournament on September 21 and the men’s action beginning the following day, we are looking forward to a competitive season featuring players from across Uttarakhand," Joshi said.
He added that the league aims to provide a platform for established and emerging cricketers while giving fans an opportunity to follow the T20 competition. With the women’s competition beginning on September 21 and the men’s tournament starting on September 22, the UPL 2026 will feature T20 action across both competitions before concluding on October 1.
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