/UPL 2026 Schedule Announced: Haridwar Elmas to face Nainital Tigers in Men’s opener, Women’s fixtures revealed - Check full details

UPL Chairperson Sunil Joshi said the schedule announcement marks an important stage ahead of the third edition of the league. "The announcement of the UPL 2026 schedule marks an exciting stage as we get ready for the third edition of the league. With the women’s competition opening the tournament on September 21 and the men’s action beginning the following day, we are looking forward to a competitive season featuring players from across Uttarakhand," Joshi said.