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  • /UPL 2026 Schedule Announced: Haridwar Elmas to face Nainital Tigers in Men’s opener, Women’s fixtures revealed - Check full details

UPL 2026 Schedule Announced: Haridwar Elmas to face Nainital Tigers in Men’s opener, Women’s fixtures revealed - Check full details

The Uttarakhand Premier League 2026 will begin on September 21, with the women’s tournament opening the third edition in Dehradun. The men’s competition starts on September 22, with Haridwar Elmas facing Nainital Tigers, while the UPL final is scheduled for October 1.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 02:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
UPL 2026 Schedule Announced: Haridwar Elmas to face Nainital Tigers in Men’s opener, Women’s fixtures revealed - Check full details
Image Credit: UPL T20 League

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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