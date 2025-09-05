Advertisement
BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR

UPT20 League 2025: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Dream Start Stuns Meerut Mavericks In Qualifier 2

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar reminded fans of his golden days with the new ball, producing a sensational double-wicket maiden over in Qualifier 2 of the UPT20 League 2025.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
UPT20 League 2025: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Dream Start Stuns Meerut Mavericks In Qualifier 2Image Credit:- X

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar reminded fans of his golden days with the new ball, producing a sensational double-wicket maiden over in Qualifier 2 of the UPT20 League 2025. Representing the Lucknow Falcons, the seasoned swing bowler struck twice in his very first over, rattling the Meerut Mavericks’ top order and sending shockwaves through the stadium.

Bhuvneshwar first removed Akshay Dubey, who edged an outswinger into the hands of the slips. He then followed it up with a picture-perfect inswinger that breached Rituraj Sharma’s defense, leaving him bowled for a duck. The Mavericks were suddenly reeling at 0 for 2 after just one over, with Bhuvi rolling back the years to showcase his mastery with the new ball.

Although the Mavericks later regained momentum to script a comeback win over the Falcons, Bhuvneshwar’s fiery start became the talking point of the clash. His spell highlighted why he remains one of the finest exponents of swing bowling in Indian cricket.

The performance has also reignited discussions about his potential return to higher-level cricket. Despite not being in India’s recent plans, Bhuvneshwar continues to prove his effectiveness in domestic and franchise leagues, with his control, accuracy, and ability to strike early making him a valuable asset for any team.

For fans, the sight of Bhuvneshwar bending the ball both ways under lights at the Ekana Stadium was a nostalgic reminder of his best days in international cricket, and proof that the veteran still has plenty of fire left in him.

Teams:

Meerut Mavericks (Playing XI): Swastik Chikara, Akshay Dubey (wk), Madhav Kaushik (c), Rituraj Sharma, Ritik Vats, Yash Garg, Zeeshan Ansari, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Chaudhary, Kartik Tyagi, Prashanth Chaudhary

Lucknow Falcons (Playing XI): Abhay Prathap Singh, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Ansh Yadav, Mohammad Saif, Sameer Choudhary, Kritagya Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Akshu Bajwa, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Abhinandan Singh, Navneet Kumar

