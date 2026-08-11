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UPT20 League: Shankar Mahadevan, Jasmine Sandlas to headline grand opening ceremony for Season 4

Following the opening ceremony, the on-field rivalry will kick off with the inaugural match of UPT20 League Season 4, where defending champions Kashi Rudras take on the Meerut Mavericks.
 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 11:46 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
UPT20 League: Shankar Mahadevan, Jasmine Sandlas to headline grand opening ceremony for Season 4
Image Credit: UPT20 League

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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