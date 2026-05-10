Urvil Patel creates history, slams joint fastest IPL fifty in 13 balls

Urvil Patel, the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) rising star etched his name into the record books, blasting a 13-ball half-century against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, equaling Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record for the fastest fifty in IPL history.

Chasing a formidable target of 204, CSK faced an early setback when Sanju Samson departed for 28. Entering at number three, Urvil Patel didn't bother with a "sighter." After a single on his first ball, the right-hander unleashed a sequence of power-hitting that left the Chepauk crowd - and the opposition - in a state of shock.

By reaching the 50-run mark in just 13 balls, Urvil Patel joined Yashasvi Jaiswal (who set the record for RR against KKR in 2023) at the top of the mountain. He surpassed IPL stars like KL Rahul and Pat Cummins, who previously held the record at 14 balls.



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Fastest IPL 50s ( by balls faced)

13 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023

13 - Urvil Patel (CSK) vs LSG, Lucknow, 2026

14 - KL Rahul (PBKS) vs DC, Mohali, 2018

14 - Pat Cummins (KKR) vs MI, Pune, 2022

14 - Romario Shepherd (RCB) vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2025

Urvil's knock wasn’t just about records - it was a statement. A player who rose to fame with domestic fireworks has now delivered on the IPL stage, justifying CSK’s faith in him.

Lineup For CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Clash

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmed, and Mukesh Choudhary

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain & wk), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, and Digvesh Rathi

CSK Impact Substitutes: Gurjapneet Singh, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, and Akash Madhwal

LSG Impact Substitutes: Mukul Choudhary, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, M Siddharth, and Mayank Yadav

