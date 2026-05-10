Urvil Patel creates huge record, becomes 1st player in IPL history to...

Urvil Patel, the attacking Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, etched his name into Indian Premier League (IPL) folklore during his blistering knock in a high-stakes clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday, March 10. The 27-year-old Patel exploded onto the scene, becoming the first batter in IPL history to hit six sixes off the first eight balls of his innings.

Coming in after Sanju Samson's quickfire 28, with CSK at 45/1 in the 3.4th over while chasing 204, Patel needed no settling-in period. He launched a brutal assault, racing to 41 off just 8 balls - the highest score by any batter after eight deliveries in IPL history (previous best: 33).



ALSO READ: Urvil Patel creates history, slams joint fastest IPL fifty in 13 balls

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Highest scores after first 10 balls of an IPL innings

42* - Urvil Patel vs LSG, Chennai, 2026

41* - AB de Villiers vs MI, Bengaluru, 2015

41* - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023

40* - Abhishek Sharma vs DC, Delhi, 2024

39* - Romario Shepherd vs DC, Mumbai WS, 2024

39* - Priyansh Arya vs CSK, Chennai, 2026

Equalling All-Time Record

While the eight-ball record was his alone, Patel didn't stop there. He continued the blitz, reached his half-century in just 13 balls, equalling the record for the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history - a feat previously set by Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rajasthan Royals in 2023.

Fastest IPL 50s ( by balls faced)

13 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023

13 - Urvil Patel (CSK) vs LSG, Lucknow, 2026

14 - KL Rahul (PBKS) vs DC, Mohali, 2018

14 - Pat Cummins (KKR) vs MI, Pune, 2022

14 - Romario Shepherd (RCB) vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2025

Patel eventually departed for a blistering 65 off 23 balls (2 fours and 8 sixes), leaving CSK well-poised in their pursuit. His innings powered a record-breaking start and helped Chennai chase down the target, marking a significant boost in their playoff push.

The Record-Breaking Blitz From Urvil Patel

Six sixes in first 8 balls → An unprecedented powerplay dominance.

13-ball fifty → Joint fastest in IPL history (equalling Yashasvi Jaiswal's 2023 feat).

Strike rate insanity → Early carnage included three consecutive sixes off Avesh Khan and further punishment to Digvesh Rathi.

Emotional touch → Upon reaching fifty, Patel pulled out a note reading "This is for you, Papa", sending Chepauk into delirium.

This wasn't entirely out of the blue. Patel, who made his IPL debut for CSK in 2025 with a rapid 31 off 11 against KKR, has long been known for his six-hitting prowess in domestic cricket. His coach has spoken about a gruelling routine involving nearly 200 sixes daily in training, building the muscle memory for such explosive starts.

Lineup For CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Clash

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmed, and Mukesh Choudhary

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain & wk), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, and Digvesh Rathi

CSK Impact Substitutes: Gurjapneet Singh, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, and Akash Madhwal

LSG Impact Substitutes: Mukul Choudhary, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, M Siddharth, and Mayank Yadav