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US Open 2026: Novak Djokovic’s 25th Grand Slam bid, Carlos Alcaraz’s return and Williams sisters reunion among 5 things to watch

The US Open 2026 promises two weeks of high-profile tennis, with Novak Djokovic chasing a historic 25th Grand Slam and Carlos Alcaraz returning to defend his title. Serena-Venus Williams’ doubles reunion and Aryna Sabalenka’s bid for a third straight crown add further intrigue to the final Grand Slam of the season.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 05:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
US Open 2026: Novak Djokovic’s 25th Grand Slam bid, Carlos Alcaraz’s return and Williams sisters reunion among 5 things to watch
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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