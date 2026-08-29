/US Open 2026: Novak Djokovic’s 25th Grand Slam bid, Carlos Alcaraz’s return and Williams sisters reunion among 5 things to watch

The final Grand Slam of the 2026 tennis season is set to begin, with the US Open once again bringing together the biggest names in the sport at Flushing Meadows. The main draw gets underway on August 30, with several major storylines expected to dominate the tournament.
From Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam singles title to Carlos Alcaraz’s return to defend his US Open crown, the tournament has plenty at stake. The return of Serena and Venus Williams to the US Open doubles court and Aryna Sabalenka’s bid for a third consecutive women’s singles title add further intrigue.
Here are five major reasons why the US Open 2026 will be one of the biggest sporting events to watch:
The US Open 2026 will feature a record prize pool of USD 108 million, making it the largest in Grand Slam history.
The men’s and women’s singles champions will each receive USD 5.5 million, while players reaching the first round are guaranteed USD 140,000.
With record prize money at stake across the draw, the financial stakes will add another layer of competition at Flushing Meadows.
Novak Djokovic will arrive in New York with a chance to make history. The Serbian star is aiming to win his 25th Grand Slam singles title, which would move him past Margaret Court’s record tally of 24 major singles titles and give him the outright record.
Djokovic is a four-time US Open champion and last won the title in 2023. He has also reached the US Open final 10 times. At 39, another deep run will test his physical endurance, but his record at the biggest tournaments makes him one of the players to watch in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz will return to Flushing Meadows as the defending champion after missing four months of action because of injury. His preparations have been disrupted by the lengthy absence, adding uncertainty to his title defence. With Jannik Sinner also missing the tournament, the men’s draw has opened up and Alcaraz will have an opportunity to make another deep run.
The 23-year-old Spaniard has already won two US Open titles and will look to add another trophy to his record at Flushing Meadows.
The Williams sisters will add another major storyline to the tournament after receiving a wild card to compete together in women’s doubles.
Serena and Venus Williams will make their first US Open appearance as a doubles team since 2022. The sisters have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together, including two US Open crowns. Their return is expected to bring considerable attention to the doubles competition, which will also feature several established Grand Slam champions.
Aryna Sabalenka will look to complete a historic hat-trick at Flushing Meadows. The World No.1 and two-time defending champion is bidding to become the first woman since Serena Williams from 2012 to 2014 to win three consecutive US Open singles titles.
A third straight title would put Sabalenka alongside some of tennis greatest names, including Serena Williams, Chris Evert, Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl and John McEnroe, who have all achieved three consecutive US Open triumphs.
Despite an early exit at Wimbledon, Sabalenka’s recent record at the US Open makes her one of the leading contenders for the women’s singles title.
The main draw of the US Open 2026 begins on August 30. Fans in India can watch the tournament live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.
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