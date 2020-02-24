हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Namstey Trump

US President Donald Trump lauds Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli at Motera Stadium

United States President Donald Trump on Monday lauded legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Indian skipper Virat Kohli while addressing a massive crowd at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

US President Donald Trump lauds Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli at Motera Stadium
ANI photo

United States President Donald Trump on Monday lauded legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Indian skipper Virat Kohli while addressing a massive crowd at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

Giving a speech at the Sardar Patel Stadium--which is the largest stadium in the world now, Trump said that India is a place of great cricketers like Kohli and Tendulkar. 

"All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli," he said during the speech. 

After Trump mentioned the names of the two cricketers, a crowd of over one lakh at the Motera Stadium erupted in joy and a loud cheer.

Earlier in the day, Trump landed in India along with wife and US First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. They were welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ahmedabad Airport.

Following a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, both the leaders addressed 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also present at the stadium.

 

Namstey TrumpDonald TrumpNarendra ModiVirat KohliSachin tendulkar
