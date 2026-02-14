USA crush Netherlands to keep Super 8 dreams alive in T20 World Cup

The United States delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat the Netherlands by 93 runs in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Chennai on Friday, registering their first-ever T20I victory over the Dutch and keeping their Super 8 qualification hopes firmly alive.

Mukkamalla Leads USA’s Batting Charge

After being asked to bat first, the USA posted an imposing total of 196/6 in 20 overs, powered by a brilliant knock from Saiteja Mukkamalla. Playing his first match of the tournament, Mukkamalla anchored the innings with a superb 79 off 51 balls, striking boundaries regularly and maintaining momentum throughout the middle overs.

The foundation was laid early as openers Shayan Jahangir (20) and captain Monank Patel (36) guided the team to a strong start, helping USA register their highest-ever powerplay total in T20 World Cup history at 53/1. Later, Shubham Ranjane provided a late flourish with an aggressive 48 off just 24 deliveries, pushing the total close to the 200-run mark.

For the Netherlands, Bas de Leede was the standout bowler, finishing with figures of 3/37 and claiming key wickets to prevent an even bigger total.

Bowlers Seal Comprehensive Victory

Defending 197, USA’s bowlers struck early and never allowed the Netherlands to settle. Nosthush Kenjige made an immediate impact by taking a wicket with his very first delivery, setting the tone for the innings. Harmeet Singh then took control, removing Max O’Dowd before dismissing Bas de Leede and Dutch skipper Scott Edwards during a decisive spell. The left-arm spinner completed a superb four-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 4/21.

Shadley van Schalkwyk provided excellent support, claiming three wickets, while Mohammad Mohsin chipped in with two as the Netherlands were bowled out for just 103 in 15.5 overs.

Early Collapse Ends Dutch Resistance

The Netherlands struggled from the outset, losing three wickets inside the powerplay. Colin Ackermann’s dismissal further deepened their troubles, and despite brief resistance from the middle order, no batter managed to build a significant partnership.

With wickets falling regularly and the required rate climbing rapidly, the Dutch innings collapsed under sustained pressure from the USA bowling attack.

Super 8 Race Intensifies

The emphatic victory not only marked a historic milestone for USA cricket but also strengthened their chances of advancing to the Super 8 stage. With momentum now on their side, the team will look to carry this confidence into their remaining group-stage fixtures as the tournament heats up.