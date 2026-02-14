Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016830https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/usa-crush-netherlands-to-keep-super-8-dreams-alive-in-t20-world-cup-3016830.html
NewsCricketUSA crush Netherlands to keep Super 8 dreams alive in T20 World Cup
USA VS NETHERLANDS T20 WORLD CUP 2026

USA crush Netherlands to keep Super 8 dreams alive in T20 World Cup

The United States delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat the Netherlands by 93 runs in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Chennai on Friday. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 11:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

USA crush Netherlands to keep Super 8 dreams alive in T20 World CupImage Credit:- X

The United States delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat the Netherlands by 93 runs in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Chennai on Friday, registering their first-ever T20I victory over the Dutch and keeping their Super 8 qualification hopes firmly alive.

Mukkamalla Leads USA’s Batting Charge

After being asked to bat first, the USA posted an imposing total of 196/6 in 20 overs, powered by a brilliant knock from Saiteja Mukkamalla. Playing his first match of the tournament, Mukkamalla anchored the innings with a superb 79 off 51 balls, striking boundaries regularly and maintaining momentum throughout the middle overs.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The foundation was laid early as openers Shayan Jahangir (20) and captain Monank Patel (36) guided the team to a strong start, helping USA register their highest-ever powerplay total in T20 World Cup history at 53/1. Later, Shubham Ranjane provided a late flourish with an aggressive 48 off just 24 deliveries, pushing the total close to the 200-run mark.

For the Netherlands, Bas de Leede was the standout bowler, finishing with figures of 3/37 and claiming key wickets to prevent an even bigger total.

Bowlers Seal Comprehensive Victory

Defending 197, USA’s bowlers struck early and never allowed the Netherlands to settle. Nosthush Kenjige made an immediate impact by taking a wicket with his very first delivery, setting the tone for the innings. Harmeet Singh then took control, removing Max O’Dowd before dismissing Bas de Leede and Dutch skipper Scott Edwards during a decisive spell. The left-arm spinner completed a superb four-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 4/21.

Shadley van Schalkwyk provided excellent support, claiming three wickets, while Mohammad Mohsin chipped in with two as the Netherlands were bowled out for just 103 in 15.5 overs.

Early Collapse Ends Dutch Resistance

The Netherlands struggled from the outset, losing three wickets inside the powerplay. Colin Ackermann’s dismissal further deepened their troubles, and despite brief resistance from the middle order, no batter managed to build a significant partnership.

With wickets falling regularly and the required rate climbing rapidly, the Dutch innings collapsed under sustained pressure from the USA bowling attack.

Super 8 Race Intensifies

The emphatic victory not only marked a historic milestone for USA cricket but also strengthened their chances of advancing to the Super 8 stage. With momentum now on their side, the team will look to carry this confidence into their remaining group-stage fixtures as the tournament heats up.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 Syed Kirmani
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Honouring Syed Kirmani, India’s Crisis Man
Zee 24 Ghanta
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Tota Roy Chowdhury honoured
personal care
Flawless Valentine Makeup Tools: 4 Blenders for Smooth, Natural Finish
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th explained: Best horror movies to watch
Women's tops
Valentine-Ready Tops for Women: Chic Styles for Effortless Everyday Glam
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 weather update
India vs Pakistan Weather Update: Washout threat in Colombo? SL issues alert
AAP
AAP demands immediate apology from Partap Bajwa and Congress leadership
PM Narendra Modi news
Seva Teerth marks an important milestone in journey towards Viksit Bharat: PM
Rekha Gupta
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 51 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs
Pakistan Imran Khan
Imran Khan's vision loss alarms court amid jail restrictions