USA name squad for T20 World Cup 2026; Monank Patel to lead, check complete team, schedule and more

The United States have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to be played in Sri Lanka and India from February 7.

Led by Monank Patel, the squad features 10 players returning from the squad of the 2024 edition of the tournament. Apart from skipper Patel, the likes of Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Nethravalkar and Ali Khan are the players returning to the fold for the 2026 edition.

Wicketkeeper-batter Gous led the way with the bat at the 2024 T20 World Cup with 219 runs, while Netravaklar picked up a tournament-high six wickets for his country.



Shehan Jayasuriya set to make his USA debut

Shubham Ranjane is primed to make his T20I debut at the marquee ICC event, while Mohammad Mohsin and Shehan Jayasuriya could earn their first international caps for the USA.

Notably, Shehan Jayasuriya is a former Sri Lanka allrounder. The 34-year-old Jayasuriya, who bats left-handed and bowls offspin, played 12 ODIs and 18 T20Is for Sri Lanka from 2015 to 2020.

USA's campaign at T20 World Cup 2026

USA will be making their second appearance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, having reached the Super 8 stage on debut in 2024. They are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Namibia, Netherlands and defending champions India.

The Monank Patel-led USA will begin their campaign against co-hosts India in Mumbai on February 7, and then face Pakistan - whom they famously defeated in the 2024 edition - in Colombo on February 10. Their last two group matches are in Chennai, against Netherlands (February 13) and Namibia (February 15).

USA squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Monank Patel (captain), Jasdeep Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane

USA T20 World Cup 2026 Fixtures

February 7 - India vs USA, Mumbai

February 10 - Pakistan vs USA, Colombo

February 13 - Netherlands vs USA, Chennai

February 15 - Namibia vs USA, Chennai