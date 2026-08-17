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USA qualify for 2027 ICC under-19 women’s T20 world cup after unbeaten Americas run

USA secured qualification for the 2027 ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup after an unbeaten six-match run in the Americas qualifier. Led by Chetna Pagydyala, USA finished six points ahead of Canada, with Mahek Desai starring with 16 wickets.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 05:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 05:26 PM IST
USA qualify for 2027 ICC under-19 women’s T20 world cup after unbeaten Americas run
Image Credit: ICC

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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USA qualify for 2027 ICC under-19 women’s T20 world cup after unbeaten Americas run
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