Usman Khawaja To Address Media Ahead Of SCG Test Amid Retirement Speculation: Report
USMAN KHAWAJA RETIREMENT SPECULATION

Usman Khawaja To Address Media Ahead Of SCG Test Amid Retirement Speculation: Report

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 03:30 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Initially, he was expected to be dropped for the third Test in Adelaide, but he rejoined the team.
  • Furthermore, former Aussie skipper Michael Clarke has encouraged the veteran batter to retire after the forthcoming fifth Ashes Test.
Usman Khawaja To Address Media Ahead Of SCG Test Amid Retirement Speculation: ReportCredits - Twitter

Amid speculations around his Test future, Australian batter Usman Khawaja will address the media at the press conference ahead of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

According to a report from The Sydney Morning Herald, Khawaja will address the press conference on Friday morning to discuss rumours regarding his Test future. While the 39-year-old is a frontrunner to make it to Australia’s playing XI for the final game, his red-ball career beyond the Ashes series is unclear.

A press conference is set at the SCG for 8:15 am (Australian time), and although Cricket Australia hasn't announced the speakers, Khawaja will address the media, the report stated. The event has been moved earlier and will take place before the hosts’ training session on Friday.

It has been a rollercoaster ride for the 87-Test veteran in the Ashes series, with his scores reading 2, 82, 40, 29, and 0 so far. He injured his back during the first Test in Perth and missed the following match in Brisbane.

Initially, he was expected to be dropped for the third Test in Adelaide, but he rejoined the team when Steve Smith fell ill on the morning of the match. Had Smith been fit to play, Khawaja wouldn’t have featured in the game.

Furthermore, former Aussie skipper Michael Clarke has encouraged the veteran batter to retire after the forthcoming fifth Ashes Test, stating that Khawaja has a great opportunity to bid adieu with his head held high.

"I think this will be Usman's farewell Test match. I don't think it's a token selection; they obviously picked him for Melbourne, so if they've gone that way, you pick him for Sydney as well. But I think he'll retire after this Test match.

"Australia will win the series. Hopefully, he goes out with a big score. I'd love to see Uz make a hundred at the SCG and walk away on a high because not many people get that opportunity," Clarke told Code Sports.

