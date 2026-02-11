Usman Tariq chucker or legal? R Ashwin, Aakash Chopra react

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq is once again at the centre of a bowling action debate despite being cleared by the ICC, after his three-wicket haul against the USA in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. What should have been a straightforward match report quickly turned into a rules controversy as Ravichandran Ashwin defended the bowler, Shreevats Goswami questioned the legality of his pause, and Aakash Chopra raised technical concerns. With Pakistan pushing for momentum in the tournament, the discussion has shifted from performance to perception, a narrative that could follow Tariq into bigger clashes.

Usman Tariq Delivers With Ball, But Debate Steals Headlines

Tariq played a decisive role in Pakistan’s 32-run win, helping the side climb to the top of Group A. Yet within minutes of the match ending, social media platforms were flooded with slow-motion clips of his action. The focus was not purely on elbow extension but on the visible pause in his delivery stride, something critics believe may affect a batter’s readiness. Importantly, the ICC has cleared Tariq twice, confirming his elbow extension is within the permitted 15-degree limit. The spinner has also maintained that his bent arm is a natural biological trait rather than an illegal modification. In modern cricket, legality does not always prevent suspicion. Once an action becomes visually distinctive, scrutiny tends to follow regardless of official clearance.

Former India wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami did not directly accuse Tariq of chucking but questioned whether the pause should be allowed at all. “Even football doesn’t allow players to pause during a penalty run-up anymore. How is this ok? Action — all good. But pause? That too while loading to deliver. This can’t be continued seriously.” Goswami later clarified that the debate should not become batters versus bowlers but remain focused on continuity. “Let’s not make this bowler vs batter. It’s the ‘pause’. If 1 sec pause is ok, then 2 is too, then 10 is too. Cricket is a game of continuity. Pause breaks the rhythm of the game.” Why this matters: In T20 cricket, where reaction times are minimal, even a slight disruption can influence shot selection.

Ravichandran Ashwin Defends Tariq, Questions Cricket’s Balance

Ravichandran Ashwin agreed with the football analogy but used it to question whether cricket’s laws disproportionately restrict bowlers. “Agree football doesn’t allow it! While the batter can switch-hit or reverse without informing the umpire or bowler, after committing to bat on one side, why are the restrictions only limited to the bowler?” He also highlighted a rule disparity. “In fact, the bowler isn’t allowed to change the arm with which he/she bowls without informing the umpire. They should first change that rule.” Ashwin’s argument reflects a broader evolution in white-ball cricket. As batting innovation accelerates, bowlers are increasingly experimenting to remain competitive.

Aakash Chopra Raises a Biomechanics Question

Aakash Chopra largely supported the legality of the pause but introduced a technical angle that has intrigued analysts. “I feel ‘pause’ is absolutely fine. But I do have a very specific bowling question, if there’s no momentum generated by the run-up, is it possible to increase your pace by 20-25kms on certain deliveries without bending the arm?” His observation shifts the conversation from visual suspicion to sports science. Speed variation without momentum typically requires subtle wrist mechanics, seam position, or arm acceleration. Without biomechanical testing, however, such concerns remain theoretical rather than evidentiary.

ICC Clearance vs Public Perception

Cricket has repeatedly seen bowlers operate under a cloud even after passing official tests. Once broadcasters zoom in on an action, every delivery becomes a talking point. For Pakistan, managing that narrative will be crucial, especially if Tariq continues to operate as a middle-overs wicket-taking option. Teams often rally around bowlers facing scrutiny, but sustained noise can create psychological pressure in high-stakes matches.