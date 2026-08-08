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Uttarakhand CM breaks silence after Rishabh Pant’s midnight 'Land' demand, says, 'Dear Rishah you are...'

Following an unusual midnight social media exchange that captivated sports fans across India, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has publicly responded to international cricketer Rishabh Pant, promising government assistance for his land acquisition request.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 09:34 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 09:34 AM IST
Uttarakhand CM breaks silence after Rishabh Pant’s midnight 'Land' demand, says, 'Dear Rishah you are...'
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Uttarakhand CM breaks silence after Rishabh Pant’s midnight 'Land' demand, says, 'Dear Rishah you are...'
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