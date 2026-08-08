/Uttarakhand CM breaks silence after Rishabh Pant’s midnight 'Land' demand, says, 'Dear Rishah you are...'

Following an unusual midnight social media exchange that captivated sports fans across India, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has publicly responded to international cricketer Rishabh Pant, promising government assistance for his land acquisition request. Pant, a national team wicketkeeper and batter who was recently selected for India's upcoming two match Test series against Sri Lanka following a brief hiatus during white-ball series against England and Zimbabwe, initiated the dialogue with a late-night post on X, formerly Twitter, asking for assistance to move his primary residence from Delhi to his native state.
Addressing the online chatter, Chief Minister Dhami issued a formal reply via X, praising the cricketer for his dedication to Uttarakhand and promising that state administration officials would help facilitate the process under existing regulations.
"Dear Rishabh, you are the pride of Uttarakhand. With your splendid performance and achievements, you have illuminated the name of Devbhoomi in the country and the world. Your love for your motherland and your sentiment of returning here to contribute are highly commendable. Regarding the matter you have raised, instructions are being issued to the concerned officials. They will soon contact you and ensure all possible cooperation in accordance with the rules," wrote Dhami.
प्रिय ऋषभ, आप उत्तराखण्ड के गौरव हैं। आपने अपने शानदार खेल और उपलब्धियों से देश-दुनिया में देवभूमि का नाम रोशन किया है। अपनी मातृभूमि के प्रति आपका यह प्रेम और यहां वापस आकर योगदान देने की भावना अत्यंत सराहनीय है।— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 8, 2026
आपके द्वारा उठाए गए विषय के संबंध में संबंधित अधिकारियों को… https://t.co/v3iFQVpxUK
The Tweet
At 12:46 AM on Saturday, the explosive cricketer published a message directly tagging Chief Minister Dhami to request official support in finding suitable property. The message contained several visible typos and grammatical errors, which quickly attracted widespread attention and speculation online.
"@pushkardhami hello sir how's you??? It's a long time for me especially being local from Uttrakhand . I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn't find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request to us is please help me in land acquisition cause nowadays it had become nitemare with clarity and even other land is dew which was I supposedly get when I was promoting the state before keeping everything in side I wanna move back to my native place to help and built around Uttrakhand and I want to shif back to my Pahadi people please look into this matter it's been 3 years didn't get any land awaiting your answer @pushkardhami sir," wrote Pant.
Public Reaction and Official Response
Shortly after his first post, Pant published a second statement clarifying his appeal, proposing that state authorities could either offer property as a token of appreciation for his international sports career or allow him to purchase land at official government rates.
"A gift would be lovey for representation out states at the highest level internationally stages but if you allow me I wanna buy it from Government and on there rates at least I can have my first house built in my own state and our state please be helpful. Seriously didn't know how to do it," he wrote.
The timing and informal wording of the posts triggered mixed reactions from fans and onlookers across social media platforms.
"Is he drunk? So much spelling errors, grammatical mistakes and talking nonsence at 1 pm in the night. Hope he is well. India is playing a test match, and he is occupied with these things at 1 pm?" asked a fan.
Career Developments and Local Connections
The online exchange comes during an event-filled period in Pant's professional career. In June, the star wicketkeeper was acquired by his former Indian Premier League team, Delhi Capitals, through a high-profile pre-auction deal with Lucknow Super Giants valued at Rs 15 crore, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav moved to Lucknow for Rs 13.5 crore.
Pant maintains deep personal ties to Uttarakhand, having been named the state's official brand ambassador by Chief Minister Dhami in 2022 to inspire young athletes. His determination to establish a permanent home in his native region also follows his long recovery from a near fatal car crash in December 2022, which occurred while he was driving along the Delhi-Dehradun highway toward his hometown of Roorkee.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.