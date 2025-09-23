Uttarakhand Premier League 2025: Neeti Mohan and Badshah Set to Dazzle Fans with Cricket and Music Extravaganza

Dehradun is ready to witness an unprecedented fusion of cricket and entertainment as the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) 2025 kicks off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on September 23. Season 2 promises thrilling cricketing action, star-studded performances, and a celebration of Uttarakhand’s vibrant culture, making it a must-watch event for sports and music enthusiasts alike.

UPL 2025 Women’s League: High-Octane Cricket Action

The excitement begins with two exhilarating women’s league matches. Defending champions Mussoorie Thunders will face Pithoragarh Hurricanes in the opening fixture at 3 PM, while Tehri Queens take on Haridwar Storm in the evening clash at 7:30 PM. Fans can expect nail-biting performances, emerging talent, and competitive cricket as these teams vie for supremacy.

The women’s league sets the tone for UPL 2025, showcasing the growing popularity and talent in Indian women’s cricket. With the stadium buzzing with local fans, this season aims to elevate the game while highlighting regional cricketing stars.

Star-Studded Musical Lineup to Enchant Dehradun

While cricket remains the main attraction, UPL 2025 ensures the city enjoys a festival-like atmosphere with India’s top music stars. Neeti Mohan, renowned for her Bollywood hits, will headline the UPL Cricket Carnival on September 26, bringing glamour and mesmerizing vocals to the audience. Fans can enjoy her electrifying performance post the women’s final, with free entry via registration on the District by Zomato app, making it accessible to all.

The excitement peaks on October 5, when India’s hip-hop sensation Badshah takes center stage for the grand closing ceremony. His high-energy performance will celebrate the men’s champions and conclude UPL 2025 with a spectacular finale, combining the thrill of cricket with world-class entertainment.

International and Local Talent Share the Spotlight

UPL 2025 also features a mix of international and local artists. Elnaaz Norouzi, a global music sensation, will open the festivities, joined by Uttarakhand’s own Ruhaan Bhardwaj, Karishma Shah, Ajju Tomar, and Ajay Chauhan. Folk and contemporary performances, along with dance shows by Sana Sultan accompanied by a live band, promise a dazzling experience filled with rhythm, color, and energy.

The league’s organizers are dedicated to promoting local talent, providing a platform for Uttarakhand artists alongside celebrated national performers, creating a unique blend of culture and sport.

Where to Watch UPL 2025 Live

Fans across India can catch the live action of UPL 2025 on the FanCode app and website. A nominal tour pass grants access to live streaming, ensuring enthusiasts don’t miss a single boundary or musical performance. The men’s league begins on September 27, adding another layer of excitement as teams battle for the coveted trophy.

UPL Ki Aawaaz: Nurturing Local Talent

UPL 2025 continues to innovate with initiatives like “UPL Ki Aawaaz”, a sports presenter contest for aspiring presenters aged 18–45. Participants submit short videos for a chance to join the UPL broadcast team, bridging opportunities for local youth in media and sports entertainment. The contest deadline has been extended to September 23, highlighting the league’s commitment to fostering regional talent.

A Festival of Cricket, Music, and Culture

Kiran Rautela Verma, Secretary of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand, emphasized, “UPL is a platform that celebrates Uttarakhand’s sporting and artistic excellence. Bringing India’s top stars alongside inspiring local performers ensures the league remains the state’s most vibrant festival.”

Rajeev Khanna, Founder of Sspark Sports and Entertainment, added, “UPL is where the dreams of Uttarakhand’s youth meet world-class cricket and entertainment, making every moment unforgettable.”

From the opening day cricket matches to high-octane performances by Neeti Mohan and Badshah, UPL 2025 promises an unmissable celebration of sport, music, and regional pride. Families, friends, and cricket fans can converge at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, from September 23 to October 5, for an unparalleled festival experience.