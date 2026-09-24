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Uttarakhand Premier League 2026: Dehradun Warriors beat Mussoorie Queens by 15 runs in women's final to lift trophy

Mussoorie Queens, set a target of 116, were unable to complete the chase despite a late fightback from Garima Vashisth and Dipika Chand as Dehradun Warriors won the Uttarakhand Premier League 2026 women's trophy. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 01:13 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 01:15 AM IST
Uttarakhand Premier League 2026: Dehradun Warriors beat Mussoorie Queens by 15 runs in women's final to lift trophy
Image Credit: Uttarakhand Premier League

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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