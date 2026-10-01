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Uttarakhand Premier League 2026: Dehradun Warriors crowned champions after 36-run win over Haridwar Elmas

Dehradun Warriors, which had dominated the season, produced an impressive all-round performance in the title clash to lift the Uttarakhand Premier League season 3 trophy.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 11:46 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
Uttarakhand Premier League 2026: Dehradun Warriors crowned champions after 36-run win over Haridwar Elmas
Image Credit: Uttarakhand Premier League

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Uttarakhand Premier League 2026: Dehradun Warriors crowned champions after 36-run win over Haridwar Elmas
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