/Uttarakhand Premier League announces seven Icon Players ahead of September 16 draft

The Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) will enter its third season with seven Icon Players announced ahead of the Players' Draft, scheduled for September 16. Akash Madhwal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kunal Chandela, Avneesh Sudha, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Tejasvi Jaiswal and Mayank Mishra have been named as the Icon Players for UPL 2026.
The third edition is set to be the final state-level T20 league before the IPL 2027 season, adding further significance to the tournament for players looking to make an impression ahead of the next domestic and franchise cricket cycle.
ALSO READ: India's predicted playing XI for 2nd T20I vs Afghanistan: Sanju Samson OUT, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IN? Ravi Bishnoi likely to replace Varun Chakaravarthy
A mix of experience and emerging talent
The seven Icon Players bring a blend of experience and emerging talent to UPL 2026.
Akash Madhwal, who has represented Uttarakhand and made his mark at the highest level of domestic and franchise cricket, adds considerable experience to the competition.
On the other hand, Jagadeesha Suchith brings extensive domestic and T20 experience, while Kunal Chandela has been a consistent presence in Uttarakhand cricket.
Meanwhile, young talents Avneesh Sudha, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Tejasvi Jaiswal and Mayank Mishra further underline the league’s emphasis on providing opportunities to the next generation of cricketers from Uttarakhand.
Speaking ahead of the draft, Kiran Verma, Secretary of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), said the league had grown considerably during its first two seasons and had become an important platform for players from the state.
“The Uttarakhand Premier League has grown significantly over the first two seasons and has become an important platform for players from the state. The announcement of the Icon Players ahead of the third season adds further excitement and experience to the competition. We are confident that the Players’ Draft will provide another opportunity for talented cricketers to earn recognition and take the next step in their careers.”
Mahim Verma, former Vice-President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former Secretary of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), said the tournament was contributing to the development of Uttarakhand’s cricketing ecosystem.
"The Uttarakhand Premier League is playing an important role in creating a strong cricketing ecosystem in the state. The third season comes at an exciting time, and the inclusion of these Icon Players will bring valuable experience and inspiration for young cricketers. The Players’ Draft on September 16 will be a crucial moment as teams begin shaping their squads for another competitive season," said Verma.
All eyes on players' draft
The September 16 draft will see franchises build their squads around the Icon Players while also looking to identify promising talent from across Uttarakhand.
With the league continuing to provide a competitive platform for players from the state, the third season is expected to offer another opportunity for emerging cricketers to gain exposure and establish themselves.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.