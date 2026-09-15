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Uttarakhand Premier League announces seven Icon Players ahead of September 16 draft

The third edition of the Uttarakhand Premier League is set to be the final state-level T20 league before the IPL 2027 season, adding further significance to the tournament for players looking to make an impression ahead of the next domestic and franchise cricket cycle.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 12:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 12:54 PM IST
Uttarakhand Premier League announces seven Icon Players ahead of September 16 draft
Image Credit: Uttarakhand Premier League

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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