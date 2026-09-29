/Uttarakhand Premier League: Dehradun Warriors beat USN Indians by 52 runs

Sanskar Rawat smashed a blistering 62 off just 33 balls, including nine fours and one six. Captain Kunal Chandela anchored the innings with a captain’s knock of 70 off 50 balls, laced with six fours and two sixes. In the final stages, Neeraj Singh Rathore added an unbeaten 45 off 25 balls, while Purvansh Dhruv remained unbeaten on 12 off four deliveries to take Dehradun Warriors to 204.