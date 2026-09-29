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Uttarakhand Premier League: Dehradun Warriors beat USN Indians by 52 runs

Dehradun Warriors posted 204/5 before restricting USN Indians to 152/7 in their 20 overs. Sanskar Rawat and Kunal Chandela hit fifties, while Devendra Singh Bora starred with 3/10 to seal a 52-run win.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 07:41 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 07:41 AM IST
Uttarakhand Premier League: Dehradun Warriors beat USN Indians by 52 runs
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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