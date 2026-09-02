Following a heavy 194 run defeat at Lord's that handed England an unassailable 2 0 lead in the three match series, the Pakistan Cricket Board initiated a dramatic roster and coaching overhaul. Witnessing the sudden departure of seven players ahead of the final fixture in Birmingham, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen took to social media to mock the heavy turnover. Pietersen directed his remarks toward Pakistan captain Babar Azam, joking about the extensive time it would take to list all squad adjustments during pre match broadcasts.
Sharing his thoughts on X, Pietersen posted, 'When a captain is interviewed before every game, the interviewer asks about changes in their team. Could be a v v v v long interview for my buddy, Babar! Maybe the toss should start the night before??'
When a captain is interviewed before every game, the interviewer asks about changes in their team.— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) September 1, 2026
Could be a v v v v long interview for my buddy, Babar!
Maybe the toss should start the night before??
Details Of The Overhaul And Reactions
The sweeping changes arrived after a difficult outing at Lord's where the visitors were bundled out for 110 in their first essay and managed only 194 while pursuing a target of 389. Consequently, Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar, and Khurram Shahzad were dropped from the touring party. To fill the vacancies, management introduced seven fresh faces, including five uncapped prospects alongside returning players Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, paired with new additions Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran, and Razaullah.
Administrative adjustments matched the player exits, as Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were relieved of their responsibilities. White ball coach Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke will step in to manage the squad for the third Test starting on September 9. Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja voiced surprise over the timing of the decisions, criticizing the board for hitting the panic button mid series and comparing the drastic measures to dismissing a football manager midway through a campaign.
The updated Pakistan Test squad features Babar Azam as captain alongside Abdullah Fazal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, and Ubaid Shah.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.