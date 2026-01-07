Fourteen-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced another jaw-dropping display of power-hitting, smashing a 63-ball century in the third Youth ODI against South Africa at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, on January 7, 2026. Leading India U19 as captain, the left-hander dismantled the home bowling attack to cap off a dominant series performance. Opening the innings, Suryavanshi tore into the South African bowlers, racing to his hundred with seven fours and eight sixes, marking his first century as U19 captain. It was his third Youth ODI hundred and ninth century across all levels of competitive cricket.

Captain’s Knock Powers India’s Push for Clean Sweep

India had already sealed the three-match series 2-0, but Suryavanshi ensured there was no easing off. Partnering with Aaron George, he launched a brutal assault from the very first over, stitching together a mammoth 227-run opening stand in just 25.4 overs.

The partnership left South Africa completely on the back foot, with India racing toward a commanding position early in the innings.

Acceleration After the Hundred Leaves Bowlers Helpless

Far from slowing down after reaching the landmark, Suryavanshi shifted gears even further. He eventually fell for a scintillating 127 off 73 balls, an innings studded with nine fours and ten sixes.

His explosive knock put India firmly on course for a total in excess of 350, underlining the visitors’ batting superiority in the series finale. Even his teammate Aaron George smashed a swashbuckling hundred.

Centuries Across Six Countries: A Rare Feat at 14

Since bursting onto the youth and domestic circuit, Suryavanshi has built a remarkable record at an age when most players are still learning the basics. He has now scored centuries in six different countries across formats:

Youth ODIs: 3

Youth Tests: 2

List A cricket: 1

T20 cricket: 3 (including one for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL)

Dominant Youth ODI Numbers Ahead of U19 World Cup

In Youth ODIs alone, Suryavanshi has accumulated 973 runs in 18 innings at an astonishing average of 57.23 and a blistering strike rate of 164.35, featuring three centuries and four half-centuries.

His red-hot form comes at the perfect time, with the ICC U19 World Cup set to begin on January 15, 2026.

Record-Breaking Run Continues

The century followed another extraordinary effort in the previous match, where Suryavanshi hammered a 24-ball 68, including one four and ten sixes. That innings saw him register the fastest fifty in Youth ODI history, reaching the milestone in just 15 balls. He also holds the record for the fastest Youth ODI century.

India Eye Whitewash Before Global Showcase

With their captain leading from the front and the batting unit firing collectively, India U19 now stand on the brink of a series whitewash, sending a strong message ahead of the upcoming U19 World Cup.