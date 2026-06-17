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Vaibahav Sooryavanshi survives two lifelines but falls for 38, the pattern continues during India A vs Afghanistan A

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's struggle to convert promising starts into a big score continued on Tuesday, as the young opener was dismissed for 38 off 28 balls during India A's crucial tri-nation series clash against Afghanistan A in Dambulla.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Vaibahav Sooryavanshi survives two lifelines but falls for 38, the pattern continues during India A vs Afghanistan A
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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