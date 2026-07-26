/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi advised to ignore social media as India seals T20I series against Zimbabwe

Following India's series-clinching 90-run victory over Zimbabwe in Harare, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan highlighted the mentorship structure being offered to teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
The 15-year-old phenom, who recently completed his breakout 2026 Indian Premier League campaign, surpassed 100 career runs in the shortest international format during the second T20I of the series, registering individual scores of 50 and 20 across his first two outings on Zimbabwean soil.
Insulating Youth from External Pressure
Reflecting on his own early career experiences and potential pitfalls, Kishan revealed that senior figures within the touring party, including opening partner Abhishek Sharma and all-rounder Axar Patel, have taken an active interest in insulating the youngster from external pressure.
"Vaibhav is actually very smart. He knows what he is doing," Kishan said in the post-match press conference.
"He knows how he has to bat and how he has to carry himself on and off the field. When you represent India, you have to know what to focus on.
"Me, Abhishek, Axar bhai and many others keep telling him to think about cricket, not social media or outside noise."
Managing Expectations and On-Field Explosiveness
Kishan emphasized the necessity for Sooryavanshi to guard against off-field distractions, encouraging the young prodigy to avoid repeating the mistakes that hindered his own initial international tenure.
On the field, Sooryavanshi continues to showcase match-winning capabilities in the opening overs. During the second T20I at Harare Sports Club, the left-hander targeted pacer Richard Ngarava for three sixes and a boundary before miscuing a short delivery to mid-on fielder Blessing Muzarabani. His rapid-fire contributions have allowed India to maximize Powerplay conditions early in the innings.
Selection Dilemmas Ahead of the Third T20I
With India holding an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, captain Shreyas Iyer hinted at squad rotation for the final fixture. Selection queries surround the composition of the top order ahead of the series finale:
Inclusion Options: Emerging top-order batter Prabhsimran Singh remains in contention for a T20I debut. Selectors could elect to rest either Sooryavanshi or Abhishek Sharma to accommodate Singh.
All-Round Value: While Abhishek departed cheaply with the bat in the second match, his primary skills were augmented by an effective spell of left-arm orthodox spin, returning figures of 3 for 28.
Roadmap Beyond the Zimbabwe Tour
Following the conclusion of the Harare tour, India’s T20I contingent faces a brief hiatus before regrouping for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.