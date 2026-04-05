Vaibhav Sooryavanshi all set to be fastracked into Indian test side? Know as BCCI unveils 10-Year roadmap to rebuild India's Test pipeline amid woes

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has established a comprehensive framework designed to revitalize the nation’s long-format cricket capabilities over the coming decade. This strategic shift follows a challenging period for the national side, specifically the five home Test losses suffered against New Zealand in 2024 and South Africa in 2025.

Strategic Vision and High Performance Focus

Under the guidance of VVS Laxman at the Centre of Excellence (COE), the roadmap prioritizes the development of "Gen Z" talent. Key young figures such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, currently with the Rajasthan Royals, and Ayush Mhatre, representing Chennai Super Kings in the 2026 IPL, are central to this initiative. These players are set to participate in a specialized intra-COE tournament consisting of four-day red-ball matches scheduled for June and July.

The High Performance Camps in Bengaluru will serve as the primary hub for this transition. All coaching staff and selectors across senior, India A, U-23, and age-group levels (U-19 and U-16) have been instructed to focus exclusively on strengthening the red-ball talent reservoir.

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Squad Composition and Selection Process

The upcoming tournament will involve 64 of the country's premier cricketers under the age of 25, divided into four squads of 16. To ensure diverse match practice, games will be conducted on varying pitch conditions. The selection breakdown is as follows:

Junior Selection Committee (25 Players): Led by S Sharath, this group will select U-23 cricketers based on standout performances in the Cooch Behar (U-19) and CK Nayudu (U-22) red-ball tournaments.

Senior Selection Committee (25 Players): This group will consist of U-23 and U-25 players who have excelled in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, specifically targeting those not currently in the IPL.

IPL Talent (14 Players): The final spots are reserved for young IPL standouts like Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Sameer Rizvi, contingent upon their fitness and availability.

Future Pathways and "Shadow Tours"

The ultimate goal is to streamline the transition from domestic success to international readiness. According to a news agency PTI report:

"The India Emerging side will comprise of only U-25 players and they will also constitute India A teams for shadow tours also. The roadmap will be created keeping senior chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir in loop. Once the IPL ends, India U-19 and Emerging (U-25) will both tour Sri Lanka for four-day games. The squad will be selected based on Intra-COE tournament performances"

A BCCI source further emphasized the shift in priorities for the developmental squads:

"The idea is to select 25 after the intra-COE tourney and this core group of cricketers will represent both Emerging and India A in shadow tours. The BCCI brass and Team India management is pretty clear even for U-19s, the focus for next one year has to be red ball"