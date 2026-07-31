/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi backed for Indian Test team as East Zone selector defends bold Duleep Trophy vice-captaincy call

"He has not been made the captain. He has only been made the vice-captain. The captain is Ishan Kishan. Besides, Ishan is a wicketkeeper, so he will be actively involved throughout the day. It is not as though Vaibhav will be captaining the team all day. As he grows, he is maturing day by day. Giving him more responsibility will help him mature even further," Mullick explained during an interview with Cricbuzz.