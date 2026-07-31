/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi backed for Indian Test team as East Zone selector defends bold Duleep Trophy vice-captaincy call

The decision to appoint 16 year old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the vice captain of East Zone for the upcoming Duleep Trophy has sparked widespread discussion across Indian cricket circles. Debate has centered on whether handing a leadership title to a teenager is premature. However, the selection panel views the appointment as a crucial milestone in his development, with eyes potentially set on an eventual national team leadership role.
Former Odisha cricketer Pravanjan Mullick, who represented the East Zone selection committee during the meeting held at Eden Gardens, addressed the rationale behind the decision. He emphasized that the young batter was given a supporting role rather than the primary task of leading the squad on the field.
"He has not been made the captain. He has only been made the vice-captain. The captain is Ishan Kishan. Besides, Ishan is a wicketkeeper, so he will be actively involved throughout the day. It is not as though Vaibhav will be captaining the team all day. As he grows, he is maturing day by day. Giving him more responsibility will help him mature even further," Mullick explained during an interview with Cricbuzz.
Long Term Vision and Future Captaincy Potential
The selection panel expressed a broader, long range vision for Sooryavanshi, suggesting that early exposure to senior leadership could lay the foundation for higher honors, including the national captaincy.
"This is a great opportunity for him to take on the responsibility of being vice-captain in the Duleep Trophy. He wants to do well for the country, and we believe giving young players responsibility is important. Who knows? We are keeping our fingers crossed that one day he could even become India's captain. That is the thought behind giving him the vice-captaincy," Mullick stated.
Leadership roles are not entirely unfamiliar to the young left hander. Despite his youth, he has already served as the vice captain for Bihar in domestic first class fixtures and held deputy duties for the Indian Under 19 team.
"He has been doing very well for the country and also had an excellent IPL season with Rajasthan Royals. He is also the vice-captain of Bihar in first-class cricket," Mullick added.
Interestingly, the selection panel chose not to discuss the appointment with Sooryavanshi prior to the official announcement.
"No, none at all. It was a collective decision taken by all the selectors from the eastern states. He has the ability to handle responsibility and is capable of leading the team when required," Mullick revealed.
Pathway to the Indian Test Team
Beyond the leadership exposure, the upcoming red ball season provides Sooryavanshi with a major platform to catch the eye of national selectors. A prolific campaign in the Duleep Trophy could fast track his entry into the senior Indian Test setup.
"More importantly, this is a great opportunity for him to score runs. If he performs well in the Duleep Trophy, the national selectors will certainly be watching him. You never know, he could be in contention for the Indian Test team sooner rather than later."
Addressing skepticism regarding whether the burden of vice captaincy comes too early in the teenager's career, Mullick remained firm on the committee's stance.
"With due respect to everyone expressing their views, they are entitled to their opinions. Everyone has a right to think differently, and we cannot change that. But we did what we believed was best for the team. It was a collective decision."
The Phenomenal Rise of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Sooryavanshi's elevation comes on the back of a meteoric rise through age group and senior cricket over the past year. Having made his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar at 12 years of age, he became one of the youngest first class players in Indian history.
He reinforced his reputation as a generational talent during his stint with the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, where he posted remarkable records, including becoming the youngest player to score an IPL century. His multi-format potential was further highlighted by a match winning knock of 175 runs in the Under 19 World Cup final against England, followed by an impressive international debut for the senior Indian T20 team.
While his white ball achievements have drawn international headlines, red ball cricket represents his next big hurdle. Across eight first class matches for Bihar, Sooryavanshi has scored 207 runs at an average of 17.25. The upcoming Duleep Trophy will test his technique and temperament against seasoned domestic performers.
The East Zone squad, skippered by Ishan Kishan, features experienced international players including Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar. East Zone will begin their Duleep Trophy campaign against North Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on August 23.
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