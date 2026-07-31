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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi backed for Indian Test team as East Zone selector defends bold Duleep Trophy vice-captaincy call

The decision to appoint 16 year old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the vice captain of East Zone for the upcoming Duleep Trophy has sparked widespread discussion across Indian cricket circles.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 07:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 07:42 AM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi backed for Indian Test team as East Zone selector defends bold Duleep Trophy vice-captaincy call
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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