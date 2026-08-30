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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes East Zone stand-in captain after Ishan Kishan injury in Duleep Trophy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took over as East Zone's stand-in captain after Ishan Kishan walked off following a blow to his right hand during the Duleep Trophy semifinal. The 15-year-old, who was named vice-captain, led the side for the first time in senior first-class cricket against Central Zone.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 03:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 03:01 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes East Zone stand-in captain after Ishan Kishan injury in Duleep Trophy
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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