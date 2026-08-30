/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes East Zone stand-in captain after Ishan Kishan injury in Duleep Trophy

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added another milestone to his young career as he took over as the stand-in captain of East Zone during their Duleep Trophy semifinal against Central Zone at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Sooryavanshi, who was named East Zone's vice-captain for the contest, stepped in as skipper after regular captain Ishan Kishan was forced to leave the field following an injury while keeping wickets.
Kishan was hit on his right hand while keeping wickets during Central Zone's innings. He received treatment from the physios before walking off the field for further assessment. Kumar Kushagara replaced Kishan behind the stumps, while Sooryavanshi took over as the stand-in captain of East Zone. Kishan later returned to the field with his hand strapped and resumed his role as captain.
The captaincy stint marked Sooryavanshi's first experience of leading a senior team in first-class cricket.
The 15-year-old had been appointed East Zone's vice-captain for the semifinal, with Ishan Kishan named as the regular skipper. His appointment had attracted attention given his age, but the selection committee backed the decision.
Stand-in Captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes for the review with 3 seconds remaining...and gets it right— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 30, 2026
DRS done right as the set Aryan Juyal (46) is dismissed
The celebrations say it all #DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/IwBQbr8hJQ
Sooryavanshi is playing in only his second Duleep Trophy match. He made his Ranji Trophy debut in 2024 and has since featured in nine first-class matches.
The teenager was also in focus during East Zone's quarterfinal against North East Zone. He scored eight runs in the match but made an impact with the ball, picking up two wickets.
Speaking about his bowling role after the game, Sooryavanshi said that batters enjoy bowling just as bowlers enjoy batting. "If you ask any batter, they always enjoy bowling. A batter always enjoys bowling and a bowler always enjoys batting equally," Sooryavanshi said in a video posted by BCCI Domestic.
He also revealed what Kishan told him before handing him the ball. "Opponent team's wickets weren't falling, so I was asked to bowl two or three overs. Ishan Bhaiya felt like he was taking a risk, but he didn't know that I am a wicket-taker," he added.
In the ongoing semifinal, East Zone won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajat Patidar-led Central Zone. East Zone kept Central Zone under pressure in the opening session, restricting them to 81/3 after 32 overs.
Abhijit K Sarkar picked up two wickets, dismissing Aman Mokhade and Kunal Chandela, while Mukesh Kumar accounted for Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar. Mohammed Shami also had a fiery contest with Patidar during the opening session as East Zone made early inroads.
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