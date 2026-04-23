Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Glenn Maxwell's All-time IPL record with just one boundary

Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into IPL history on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, scripting a landmark achievement even as his personal contribution with the bat remained modest during the IPL 2026 encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The Record That Rewrote the History Books

Sooryavanshi became the fastest batter in IPL history to reach the 500-run milestone in terms of balls faced. The teenager achieved the feat in just 227 balls, comfortably surpassing Glenn Maxwell, who previously held the record having reached the same landmark in 260 deliveries. In the same moment, Sooryavanshi also became the youngest player ever to accumulate 500 IPL runs, a double achievement that underlines just how extraordinary his emergence has been.

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The milestone arrived in the second over when he struck a boundary off Prince Yadav, a moment that will be remembered long after the final scores are forgotten.

A Brief Stay at the Crease

Despite the historic milestone, Sooryavanshi could not build on his promising start. He was dismissed by Mohsin Khan for just 8 runs off 11 balls, leaving Rajasthan under early pressure as the innings struggled to gain momentum.

Match Summary: LSG vs RR, Match 32, April 22, 2026

Result: Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs

Both teams arrived at this fixture carrying their own burdens. Rajasthan, despite a strong start to the 2026 campaign with four consecutive victories, had hit a rough patch with back-to-back defeats heading into this game. Lucknow, meanwhile, were in even more precarious territory, nursing a three-match losing streak and still searching for their first home win of the season.

First Innings: Rajasthan Royals 159/6 (20 Overs)

Rajasthan's innings was defined by two contrasting halves. The top order crumbled dramatically after Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal for 22, triggering a collapse that left the Royals reeling. Jaiswal's exit was swiftly followed by Dhruv Jurel departing for a duck, then Sooryavanshi for 8. Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, and Donovan Ferreira all returned to the pavilion without meaningful contributions, leaving Rajasthan in serious trouble at 110/6 after 16.5 overs.

It was veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who rescued the innings with an unbeaten 43, guiding Rajasthan to a competitive total of 159/6. His composure under pressure proved to be the difference between a defendable score and an embarrassing one.

For Lucknow, Prince Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohsin Khan each claimed 2 wickets, delivering a disciplined bowling performance that kept Rajasthan well below their natural scoring potential.

Second Innings: Lucknow Super Giants 119 All Out

Chasing 160 on a surface that was assisting the bowlers, Lucknow never truly threatened the target. Mitchell Marsh was the sole batter who offered any resistance, top-scoring with a gutsy 55. Once he departed, the innings folded rapidly. Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, and captain Rishabh Pant all failed to make meaningful contributions, leaving Lucknow bowled out for a meagre 119.

Jofra Archer led the Rajasthan attack with a devastating 3-wicket spell, his express pace and late movement repeatedly beating the bat and unsettling the Lucknow top order. His performance was the decisive blow that sealed a commanding 40-run victory for the Royals.

Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger

Impact Substitutes: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav

Impact Substitutes: Himmat Singh, George Linde, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Abdul Samad

What This Means Going Forward

The victory pushed Rajasthan Royals to second place on the IPL 2026 standings. For Lucknow, the defeat extended their losing run to four consecutive matches, deepening a crisis that now centres around both form and net run rate. Rishabh Pant's post-match message to his squad was pointed and direct, urging his players to "look for answers inside, not outside" as the Super Giants search for a turnaround. Sooryavanshi's record, meanwhile, stands as a reminder that even on quiet days, greatness has a habit of finding him.