/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks 57-year-old record, becomes youngest player to hit fifty in Duleep Trophy history

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the fifteen-year-old batting prodigy, etched his name into Indian domestic cricket history on Monday, becoming the youngest player to register a half-century in the Duleep Trophy. Playing for East Zone in the 2026 semifinal against Central Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru, Sooryavanshi dismantled a 57-year-old record with a blistering counter-attacking knock.
At 15 years and 157 days, the left-handed opener reached his milestone in just 42 balls, sealing the record in style by lofting off-spinner Saransh Jain over the ropes for a six. His previous fifty came during the last Ranji Trophy season against Meghalaya, which he completed in just 33 balls.
With his 42 ball half-century on Monday, Sooryavanshi broke the record held by Laxman Singh, who scored a fifty in 1969 at the age of 16 years and 23 days. Piyush Chawla sat next on the list after reaching fifty at 16 years and 307 days.
ICYMI | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke a 57-year-old record this morning pic.twitter.com/r9ycdwFEvt— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 31, 2026
Youngest Half-Centurions In Duleep Trophy History
Player Age Season Match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 15y 157d 2026-27 East Zone vs Central Zone
Laxman Singh 16y 23d 1968-69 Central Zone vs North Zone
Piyush Chawla 16y 307d 2005-06 Central Zone vs South Zone
Blistering Assault At The Top
Walking out after Central Zone posted 266 in their first innings, Sooryavanshi went on the offensive right from the opening over. Alongside veteran partner Abhimanyu Easwaran, he anchored a dominant 161-run opening stand that put East Zone firmly in command.
The teenage sensation kept up a relentless tempo, punishing loose deliveries on both sides of the wicket. He struck 7 boundaries and 7 towering sixes, converting his early aggression into an 81-ball 92. He fell eight runs short of a maiden Duleep Trophy hundred when he was caught by Arshad Khan off Harsh Dubey.
The knock came after Sooryavanshi had already stood in as captain when East Zone skipper Ishan Kishan left the field with a wrist injury on Day 1. The vice-captain even used DRS successfully while leading a side packed with seniors such as Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar and Easwaran.
The innings fits a pattern that has defined Sooryavanshi’s rapid rise. He has already collected a string of age and strike-rate records across formats, from IPL and T20 cricket to List A and first-class cricket for Bihar.
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