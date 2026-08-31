Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks 57-year-old record, becomes youngest player to hit fifty in Duleep Trophy history

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks 57-year-old record, becomes youngest player to hit fifty in Duleep Trophy history

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reached his milestone in just 42 balls, sealing the record in style by lofting off-spinner Saransh Jain over the ropes for a six during the 1st semi-final of Duleep Trophy 2026 between Central Zone and East Zone in Bengaluru on Monday. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 02:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks 57-year-old record, becomes youngest player to hit fifty in Duleep Trophy history
Image Credit: BCCI Domestic/JioHotstar

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks 57-year-old record, becomes youngest player to hit fifty in Duleep Trophy history
2
3
4
5