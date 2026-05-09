Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Abhishek Sharma's record, becomes 1st player in IPL history to...

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old batting sensation etched his name into the Indian Premier League (IPL) record books once again. Vaibhav, the Rajasthan Royals opener played an attacking knock (36 off 16) and achieved the unprecedented milestone during Saturday's IPL 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

During his impressive knock, Sooryavanshi became the first player in IPL history to smash 30 sixes during the Powerplay (overs 1-6) in a single season.

Entering the game with 27 maximums to his name in the first six overs this season, Vaibhav wasted no time, clearing the ropes three times in the opening bursts to surpass the previous record of 29 held by Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma (set in 2024).



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Most Sixes In Powerplay In An IPL Season

30* - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)

29 - Abhishek Sharma (2024)

27* - Abhishek Sharma (2026)

22 - Sanath Jayasuriya (2008)

22 - Travis Head (2024)

22 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (2025)

What Makes Him Special?

At just 15, Sooryavanshi combines raw power with remarkable hand-eye coordination and an unflappable temperament. Opposition captains have tried short balls, spin traps, and defensive fields, yet he continues to find gaps or clear them with ease.

His fearless strokeplay - a blend of clean drives, monstrous pulls, and audacious scoops - has powered Rajasthan Royals to some of the highest Powerplay totals seen in the league.

In just around 10 matches this season, the youngster has amassed over 400 runs at a strike rate exceeding 230, including a blistering 103 off 37 balls (with 12 sixes) against Sunrisers Hyderabad that broke the Indian record for most sixes in an IPL innings.

Lineup For RR vs GT IPL 2026 Clash

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

RR Impact Substitutes: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Adam Milne, Ravi Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra

GT Impact Substitutes: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, R Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra